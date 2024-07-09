Defeat for weakened Dunbarton B team
he locals were missing a number of players and unfortunately this was the main reason that the visitors succumbed to defeat.
Yet the game was close throughout and they could easily have travelled home with the lions share of the points.
Sean Breen’s four were the only winning away rink as they won by five shots. Unfortunately the other three quartets did not fare so well.
Chris Mulholland’s four will be kicking themselves as they looked odds on to get their point when they led by three going into the final end. Disappointingly however, their opponents produced a fine end resulting in the loss of a count of four for Chris and his comrades and a disappointing one shot reverse.
Davy Copeland’s four also had a titanic battle with their rivals and lost by just two shots at the close.
And finally Matthew Adamson’s men who have been in fine fettle all season, lost surprisingly by seven shots. A setback in their quest for a second successive Division Two title but with a number of players to return, the B team will be much stronger for the remainder of the season.
Rink 1 S Trainor, N Cunningham, D McKeating, S Breen up 26-21
Rink 2 G Magennis, D Trainor, A Magennis, M Adamson down 17-24
Rink 3 D Tumilty, M Doyle, G Feeney, C Mulholland down 16-17
Rink 4 A Copeland, O Breen, B Prunty, D Copeland down 15-17
Similarly to their senior team, the Dunbarton Junior side have no game this weekend and are back in action next Saturday evening when they host North Down in the quarter final of the Irish Intermediate Cup. This game starts at 5.30pm.
