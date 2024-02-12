Derby win secures promotion for Bann

Bann knew this would be a vital game as a win would secure them promotion for next season.The game started at a high tempo with both teams up for a good game of hockey.Dromore were able to find passes through the middle of the pitch resulting with a few good attempts on goal, defenders Charley Brush, Abbie Blakely, Esther Campbell and Lauren McGaw working to keep the Blues out of the Bann D.Dromore were able to win two penalty corners within the first quarter, however, crucial saves from keeper Grace Nugent were made to keep the scoresheet clean.Excellent play from the Bann side found midfielders Jenny Wilson, Claire Waring and Jayne Scott working to find passes to forwards Rachel Hewitt, Rachel Cairns and Lois Lyttle.Bann were able to win multiple penalty corners throughout the first and second quarter, but with Dromore's fantastic defending Bann were unable to find the back of the net.After relentless attempts from both sides, a scramble for goal happened in the Dromore D during the third quarter. With a joint effort from Lois Lyttle and Rachel Cairns, Bann made the scoreline 1-0.The last quarter saw both teams under pressure, Bann hoping to secure their lead and Dromore looking to equalise. Fantastic play from Charlotte Waugh, Mya Campbell, Rebekah Graham and Zara McCormick ensured that Bann would keep the upper hand. The final whistle was blown and Bann had secured promotion for next season.Full time: Bann 1– 0 Dromore. We would like to thank the umpires and our sponsor Splash for their continued support.