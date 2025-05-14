Derry mother of three qualifies for Hyrox World Championships in Chicago

Competing in a sport known for its intense combination of running and functional fitness challenges, Sinead’s journey to the world championships is a testament to her dedication, resilience, and competitive spirit. Despite the demands of family life, she has managed to excel in a grueling sport that tests strength, endurance, and mental toughness.

With the support of her local gym, Airfield Active in Newbridge, Sinead is now seeking corporate sponsorships to help cover the costs of her trip to the United States.

“It’s a huge achievement to qualify for the world championships, and I’m incredibly proud of what Sinead has accomplished,” said her husband, Kevin Boyd. “We hope that by sharing her story, we can inspire others and perhaps find the support needed to make this dream a reality.”

Boyd’s accomplishment highlights the growing popularity of Hyrox, a fitness event that has captured the imagination of athletes worldwide, blending functional training with endurance racing in a high-energy, arena-based format.

For businesses interested in supporting this inspiring local athlete, further information is available upon request.

