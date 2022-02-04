Determined play from Banbridge Ladies 3IX secures win

Good passes between midfielders Robyn Calvert and Hannah Hopkins, were able to break through the opposition to take a few shots in the circle

Unfortunately for Bann these shots either missed the net or were intercepted by the opposing defence.

End of period: 0-0.

Both teams came out with intensity in the second quarter.

Bann defender Jo Anne Lyttle made some brilliant passes down the pitch to midfielder Julie McCandless, who weaved between the Randalstown players to find forward Christina Allen.

Again to Bann’s misfortune no goals were scored.

Towards the end of the quarter, Hannah Hopkins made an excellent run into the circle where she had a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Unfortunately the goalie saved the ball.

After this Randalstown broke through and got their first goal.

End of period: 0-1.

After half time Bann came back out with determination to get themselves a a goal.

Defenders Ruby Mulligan, Jenny Grimes and Jess Hassan made great passes to midfielder Aileen Lawson, she then played to forward Jemima Turkington, who passed the ball to forward Charlotte Hildtich in the circle.

Charlotte received the ball and put it in the net, however the ball hit her foot before going into the net, meaning the goal was disallowed.

Bann kept on fighting for a goal and kept up brilliant play along the right, which resulted in a goal by Charlotte with an assist to Julie

End of period: 1-1.

In the final quarter both teams were determined to get a goal

And it came about after Bann’s midfielder Aileen passed between Jemima and Punam McGookin, the goal from Aileen and assist to Jemima.