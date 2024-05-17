Dianne Gallagher Triumphs in Rita Downey Cup at Banbridge Golf Club
The prestigious Rita Downey Cup took centre stage on Tuesday, May 14th, at Banbridge Golf Club, showcasing the talents of numerous skilled golfers. This highly anticipated ladies' golf competition concluded with Dianne Gallagher emerging as the overall winner, demonstrating exceptional skill and composure throughout the event.
The competition also highlighted the prowess of various section winners, with Susan Magennis, Sarah O'Neill, and Caroline Lynas each claiming victory in their respective categories.
The cup was presented by Hugo Downey, adding a special touch to the ceremony. Held at the picturesque Banbridge Golf Club, the event was a resounding success, celebrating both the competitive spirit and camaraderie of the participants.