Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Born 2 Run - Minnowburn

Saturday, January 20 saw race four of the “Run Forest Run” series, hosted by events management company “Born 2 Run” take place at the Mary Peters Track in Belfast.

Torrential rain and flooding had prevented the race going ahead on its original date, but by Saturday the waters had receded, and the Lagan towpath was no longer a raging torrent, so all was well for the rescheduled Minnowburn 10k to take place.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springwell Running Club members at Portrush Parkrun. Credit Ingrid Hamilton

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three Springwell Running Club members made the trip to Belfast for the race with Pauline Duke 475th in 1:05:43, James Barr 490th in 1:06:34 and James Evans 573rd in 1:16:34.

Parkrun

Winter arrived and parkruns were difficult to find. Hidden beneath a layer of snow and ice, the courses denied many their innate right of a brisk 5k on a Saturday morning, even those who were prepared to wear a hat and gloves and, in some extreme cases, a buff.

Banished from their usual tracks a deep-seated instinct prevails and the ‘Springer’ will forage along traditional migratory paths in search of parkrun. Of the 58 Springers out on Saturday, 48 gathered on the East Strand at Portrush where the magnitude of such a gathering inspired John Butcher, Cathy Adams, Adrian Finlay, Deborah McPhee, Alan White, Gemma Wray, and Heather McLaughlin to personal bests.

Springwell Running Club members at Portrush Parkrun. Credit Ingrid Hamilton

The remaining ten Springwell Running Club members appeared at five other parkruns with Reggie and Sonya Colville both recording personal bests at Antrim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Springwell Running Club said: “Thanks to all the volunteers who make parkrun happen, your efforts really are appreciated.”

Portrush - Chris DENTON 18:21, David O'NEILL 18:50, Andy WHITEFORD 19:06, Rhys WALKER 20:13, Maurice WALKER 20:33, John BUTCHER 20:47 PB, Fiona PRUE 21:05, Stephen BEGGS 21:56, Cathy ADAMS 22:28 PB, Fiona MARTIN 22:50, Paul LAVERTY 23:44, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 23:51, Adrian FINLAY 23:52 PB, Shaun CARTON 24:06, Jonno JOHNSON 24:12, Deborah MC PHEE 24:52 PB, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:34, Heather SPENCE 25:45, Alan PLATT 25:59, Mervyn ADAMS 26:02, Patricia CRAIG 26:21, Michael MCKEOWN 26:51, Janet PATRICK 26:56, Alison C DUNCAN 27:01, Alan WHITE 27:01, Andrew WILMOT 27:18, Sinead GRAHAM 27:38, Pamela HOWE 27:53, Gemma WRAY 28:27 PB, Karen GARVIN 30:00, Bernie HANNIGAN 30:12, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 31:06 PB, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:07, Roisin WALKER 31:28, Amanda SCOTT 31:34, Reid JACK 31:43, Anne JACK 31:53, Linda MC MICHAEL 32:11, Lorraine ABERNETHY 34:29, Catherine BYERS 34:39, Rhona LAVERTY 35:24, Kay HACK 35:38, Iris WILSON 37:32, Kenneth BACON 45:18, Caitriona MACKLE 47:46, Fergal MACKLE 47:48, Julie CORBETT 55:48, Emer THOMPSON 55:53.