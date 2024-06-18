Difficult weather conditions set the scene for Lurgan bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lurgan Ladies Team met Newcastle for their home match on a wet and windy Thursday afternoon in Lurgan Park. As the weather was so bad it was decided prior to starting that they would play 15 instead of the usual 18 ends.

On Rink 1 Angela Thompson and her team had a difficult game with the Newcastle ladies with the stronger side on the day finishing on a score of Lurgan 6 Newcastle 20.

Irene Doone and her team on Rink 2 started by winning seven of the first 8 ends and leading by eight to two shots. Newcastle then rallied and fought hard to get back into contention by taking the next three ends resulting in a score of Lurgan 8 Newcastle 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only two shots between them Lurgan took the 12th end with three shots.

Irene Doone, Lurgan Bowling Club vice-president in action during the recent match against Newcastle

Newcastle took the final three ends but weren’t able to catch up with the Lurgan side with the final score for Rink 2 Lurgan 11 Newcastle 10.

On Rink 3 Eileen Robson and her team took the lead and continued to dominate the game to be leading 12 shots to 3 by the tenth end. The Newcastle ladies couldn’t break the Lurgan lead for Robson’s rink to finish with an excellent score of Lurgan 16 Newcastle 5.