Difficult weather conditions set the scene for Lurgan bowlers
On Rink 1 Angela Thompson and her team had a difficult game with the Newcastle ladies with the stronger side on the day finishing on a score of Lurgan 6 Newcastle 20.
Irene Doone and her team on Rink 2 started by winning seven of the first 8 ends and leading by eight to two shots. Newcastle then rallied and fought hard to get back into contention by taking the next three ends resulting in a score of Lurgan 8 Newcastle 6.
With only two shots between them Lurgan took the 12th end with three shots.
Newcastle took the final three ends but weren’t able to catch up with the Lurgan side with the final score for Rink 2 Lurgan 11 Newcastle 10.
On Rink 3 Eileen Robson and her team took the lead and continued to dominate the game to be leading 12 shots to 3 by the tenth end. The Newcastle ladies couldn’t break the Lurgan lead for Robson’s rink to finish with an excellent score of Lurgan 16 Newcastle 5.
Both sides had a difficult match with challenging playing conditions with the final overall score being Lurgan 33 Newcastle 35 resulting in the narrow loss but with Lurgan taking two points.
