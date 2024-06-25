Disappointing day for Lurgan A

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday Lurgan A travelled to Bangor to play Castle A in a Division Two league match hoping to maintain their strong league position. At the half way mark Lurgan were only six shots behind with two rinks up.

The second half of the game, however, was dominated by Castle who outscored Lurgan on three rinks to win by 23 shots and take home six points.

On Rink 1 Harry Cosgrove’s four earned Lurgan’s only point despite being down 12-3 after 10 ends. A count of four on the 11th end started the comeback and going into the last end Harry was only 1 behind. On the last end Lurgan managed to score a double to gain an unlikely victory.

Sam McCombes on Rink 2 was leading at the half way stage but a poor run in the third quarter put paid to any hope of a win with the Castle rink finishing nine up 21-12.

It was a similar story on Rink 3 where John Gilliland was up four shots after 10 ends but then lost 7 ends in a row to go behind by 16-10. Lurgan made a late rally but just came up short to lose by two shots 18-16.

On Rink 4 Ronan Cregan was well beaten by S Curran with the Castle four all playing very well and to be deserving winners 23-10 on the day.