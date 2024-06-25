Disappointing day for Lurgan A
The second half of the game, however, was dominated by Castle who outscored Lurgan on three rinks to win by 23 shots and take home six points.
On Rink 1 Harry Cosgrove’s four earned Lurgan’s only point despite being down 12-3 after 10 ends. A count of four on the 11th end started the comeback and going into the last end Harry was only 1 behind. On the last end Lurgan managed to score a double to gain an unlikely victory.
Sam McCombes on Rink 2 was leading at the half way stage but a poor run in the third quarter put paid to any hope of a win with the Castle rink finishing nine up 21-12.
It was a similar story on Rink 3 where John Gilliland was up four shots after 10 ends but then lost 7 ends in a row to go behind by 16-10. Lurgan made a late rally but just came up short to lose by two shots 18-16.
On Rink 4 Ronan Cregan was well beaten by S Curran with the Castle four all playing very well and to be deserving winners 23-10 on the day.
Lurgan’s Division Two side were hoping to redeem themselves with a win at Ward Park following their recent Intermediate Cup Semi-final exit but it wasn’t to be. However they are hoping for a home win on Saturday against Belfast side, Ormeau to preserve their second place position.
