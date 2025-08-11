Disappointing day for Lurgan Ladies at home

Lurgan 40 (0) Ballyholme 69 (6)

The Lurgan Ladies met the Ballyholme team on their home green in Lurgan Park.

On Rink 1 Ballyholme dominated the start of the match against Lurgan’s Teri Millar and her team resulting in a 16-shot lead at the end of the 6th; however the Lurgan team fought back taking 9 out of the remaining 12 ends and got an impressive six shots on the 13th.

Unfortunately for the Lurgan team this was not quite enough and Ballyholme managed to hold their lead by one shot with a final score of Lurgan 18 Ballyholme 19.On Rink 2 skipped by Elsie McKenna the teams were close and halfway through the match the Lurgan team had taken control of the jack six times but the resulting shots fell short and Ballyholme were leading by four shots.

Teri Millar, Lurgan skip giving her Third a line for her bowl during the home match against Ballyholme

The second half of the game proved to be Ballyholme’s and they ended the match with a score of Lurgan 12 Ballyholme 20.

Doreen Wheelan and her team on Rink 3 were outplayed by the stronger visiting side and although the Lurgan team fought hard they could not break the visiting teams run. The score for this rink was Lurgan 10 Ballyholme 30.

The final overall score was Lurgan 40 Ballyholme 69 but are still holding on to mid-table position in NIWBA Senior League and are hopeful of some wins before the end of the season.