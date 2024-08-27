Disappointing defeat for Dunbarton B team leaves title hopes in tatters
Playing on an artificial green, the locals simply never coped with the different surface and despite a fine performance from Oran Breen's rink were heavily beaten.
Oran's quartet put in an excellent showing to win by 17 shots but things did not go so well on the other three rinks. Jack Kidd's four had a very close game and trailed by a single shot going into the last end.
Unfortunately they were unable to garner the shot and lost out by two shots. David Copeland's foursome struggled early on and never recovered from an early 2-10 deficit, eventually losing by nine.
On the final rink Sean Trainor's men had a night they will want to forget and quickly. The loss of a count of six on end six saw them trail by nine shots after 13 ends but then a horrific run of four ends saw them lose 21 shots without reply, eventually succumbing to a very heavy 29 shot reverse.
A night to forget for the locals and this has put paid to any chance of retaining their league title.
Rink 1 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sean Trainor down 9-38
Rink 2 A Copeland, Shea Trainor, B Prunty, D Copeland down 11-20
Rink 3 D Tumilty, B Hogg, D McKeating, J Kidd down 20-22
Rink 4 G Magennis, M Hogg, A Magennis, O Breen up 28-11
