Disappointing defeat for Dunbarton B team leaves title hopes in tatters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ci-Knock 91 (6pts) v Dunbarton B 68 (1pt) The Dunbarton B team saw any chance of defending their Division Two title disappear last Wednesday night with a disappointing defeat away to CI Knock.

Playing on an artificial green, the locals simply never coped with the different surface and despite a fine performance from Oran Breen's rink were heavily beaten.

Oran's quartet put in an excellent showing to win by 17 shots but things did not go so well on the other three rinks. Jack Kidd's four had a very close game and trailed by a single shot going into the last end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately they were unable to garner the shot and lost out by two shots. David Copeland's foursome struggled early on and never recovered from an early 2-10 deficit, eventually losing by nine.

On the final rink Sean Trainor's men had a night they will want to forget and quickly. The loss of a count of six on end six saw them trail by nine shots after 13 ends but then a horrific run of four ends saw them lose 21 shots without reply, eventually succumbing to a very heavy 29 shot reverse.

A night to forget for the locals and this has put paid to any chance of retaining their league title.

Rink 1 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sean Trainor down 9-38

Rink 2 A Copeland, Shea Trainor, B Prunty, D Copeland down 11-20

Rink 3 D Tumilty, B Hogg, D McKeating, J Kidd down 20-22

Rink 4 G Magennis, M Hogg, A Magennis, O Breen up 28-11