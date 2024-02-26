Disappointing result for village’s Reserves
Seapatrick hosted St Mary's reserves at Havelock Park in the reserve championship.
The locals started off the better side and created a few goal scoring opportunities but didn’t take them.
The first half ended in a stalemate.
During the second half Seapatrick stayed on top and got their reward when Lee Magill smashed home from close range.
Seapatrick then took their foot off the gas and St Mary's started to find themselves in the game a lot more.
St Mary’s eventually capitalised on mistakes from the Seapatrick back line to get two quick goals through striker Ryan McVeigh.
Seapatrick couldn't find a response and St Mary's saw the game out.
Next up is an away fixture to Lower Maze at the Bog Road, Lisburn in the quarter-final of the O'Hara Cup. Seapatrick will be looking to bounce back after the weekend's disappointing result.