Disappointing result for village’s Reserves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seapatrick hosted St Mary's reserves at Havelock Park in the reserve championship.

The locals started off the better side and created a few goal scoring opportunities but didn’t take them.

The first half ended in a stalemate.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Kerr in action for Seapatrick

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the second half Seapatrick stayed on top and got their reward when Lee Magill smashed home from close range.

Seapatrick then took their foot off the gas and St Mary's started to find themselves in the game a lot more.

St Mary’s eventually capitalised on mistakes from the Seapatrick back line to get two quick goals through striker Ryan McVeigh.

Seapatrick couldn't find a response and St Mary's saw the game out.