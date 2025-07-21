Disappointment for Lurgan bowlers

Last Wednesday night Lurgan’s B Team met Rathfriland on the Grove Green, Belfast in the 2025 final of the NIBA Junior Challenge Cup; and for the third time since 2008 were runners-up yet again; losing by 26 shots against a much stronger side.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides were fairly even at the halfway stage with the Lurgan side just 6 shots adrift but Rathfriland took possession of the match in the second half to lead by 20 shots and finish well to beat Lurgan B by 26 shots to win the Junior Cup.

Peter Harrison, Dessie Simpson, Victor Masters and Luke Donaldson had a tight game against David Bleakley’s rink. Leading 8-12 after 9 ends they held on well facing the Rathfriland rink, who were gradually controlling the encounter, to be still ahead by 14-15 at the three-quarter stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaldson’s rink just lost out by 17-16 with the Bleakley’s rink taking most of the shots off the last three ends.

Sandra Grieve, Lurgan B lead delivering her bowl to the jack during the Junior Cup Final against Rathfriland

Lurgan B’s only winning rink was that of Stanley Watson, aided by Irene Cunningham, John Murtagh and Simon Hunter facing Jim Haughey’s. The Lurgan B rink were behind 17-11 after 13 ends but they went into overdrive to win the last 5 ends by 9 shots and finish well by 17-20.

Alan Grieve, Melvyn Hamilton, Wilfie McCullough and Simon Maguire put up a good fight against Herbie Malcomson’s team. Being 7 shots ahead at 10-17 after 13 ends it looked good for the Lurgan B Four but the Rathfriland rink sprung into action to take the last 5 ends.

With the score at 17-17 all after the penultimate end the Lurgan B team were unfortunate drop 5 shots and lose 22-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing a very strong rink, skipped by Jonny Niblock, that had not lost this season, Stewart Martin’s team were up against it from the start and unfortunately lost 4-27.

The Lurgan B Team prior to their recent NIBA Junior Cup Final match with Rathfriland at the The Grove, Belfast

The Lurgan side suffered the same fate when they met virtually the same Rathfriland side in a Division 3 match last Saturday on the Park Green when they lost by a colossal 52 shots while taking only a disappointing 0.5 points from the game.

Victor Master’s rink was up against Herbie Malcomson’s and were heading for a vital single point while leading 20-11 after the 17th end but Malcomson and his team finished strong to win the last 4 ends including a 6-shot on the 19th to tie at 20-20.

Rink 1 proved to be difficult for the Lurgan B rink skipped by Stanley Watson facing Jonny Niblock, skip with his trio. The home rink’s damaging 6-37 loss was largely down Niblock attacking the head at every opportunity or drawing so accurately in spite of the Lurgan B rink’s close bowls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the same story on Rink 3 where Wilfie McCullough’s rink faced a determined Rathfriland four skipped by Jim Haughey. The Lurgan Four were restricted to only seven end wins and were out-bowled on the day for the visitors to finish 12-27 up. Stewart Martin and his team performed somewhat better but lost 13-19 in the end.

Lurgan B are hoping to do better at home to Holywood when they meet at home on Tuesday evening, 29th of this month.

Lurgan’s A Team met a strong Donaghadee side at The Commons last weekend and like the B Team could only muster a disappointing 0.5 points from the match while losing by 24 shots.

The Lurgan side were never in the overall lead at any stage during the match that went throughout in favour of the competitive home side who gradually made their way to the 24-shot victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daren Lavery, Peter Dew, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan fought hard to collect the solitary 0.5 point for Lurgan A. At 16-11 down after the 15th end things weren’t good for Cregan’s rink facing Robert Humphries. The Lurgan Four upped their game to collect 8 shots over the next 4 ends to lead 16-18 but single shots losses on the last 2 ends resulted in them tying at 18-18.

On the adjacent rink Neil Sloan, Peter Ruffold, Sam McCombes and John Gilliland were going well at 8-13 up after 12 ends facing David Ball’s home rink. However, Ball’s rink got into full swing and took all the rest of the ends with the exception of one to win 24-14.

Irene Cunningham, Jeff McCullough, Eileen Robson and Nigel Hamilton were sticking close to George Monaghan’s rink but costly 7-shot loss denied them a Division point for them to eventually lose 23-12.

Closest to a win on the day were Ivor Mitchell, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts against Robert Humphries’ team. Alan’s team were adrift by 10-5 after 9 ends and 17-10 behind after 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lurgan Four secured 3 end wins that included a triple shot win to be just 17-15 behind going into the last end that went 1 shot in favour of the home rink for the visitors to lose out by just 18-15 – hard work for no point!

Tonight Lurgan A are away to top of the table Banbridge in a Division 1 game while they play Bessbrook on the Park Green on Saturday at 2 pm.

The two sides were fairly even with the Lurgan side just 6 shots adrift at the halfway stage but Rathfriland took possession of the match in the second half to lead by 20 shots and finish well to beat Lurgan B by 26 shots to win the Junior Cup.

Peter Harrison, Dessie Simpson, Victor Masters and Luke Donaldson had a tight game against David Bleakley’s rink. Leading 8-12 after 9 ends they held on well facing the Rathfriland rink, who were gradually controlling the encounter, to be still ahead by 14-15 at the three-quarter stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaldson’s rink just lost out by 17-16 with the Bleakley’s rink taking most of the shots off the last 3 ends.

Lurgan B’s only winning rink was that of Stanley Watson, aided by Irene Cunningham, John Murtagh and Simon Hunter facing Jim Haughey’s. The Lurgan B rink were behind 17-11 after 13 ends but they went into overdrive to win the last 5 ends by 9 shots and finish well by 17-20.

Alan Grieve, Melvyn Hamilton, Wilfie McCullough and Simon Maguire put up a good fight against Herbie Malcomson’s team. Being 7 shots ahead at 10-17 after 13 ends it looked good for the Lurgan B Four but the Rathfriland rink sprung into action to take the last 5 ends.

With the score at 17-17 all after the penultimate end the Lurgan B team were unfortunate drop 5 shots and lose 22-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing a very strong rink, skipped by Jonny Niblock, that had not lost this season, Stewart Martin’s team were up against it from the start and unfortunately lost 4-27.

The Lurgan side suffered the same fate when they met virtually the same Rathfriland side in a Division 3 match last Saturday on the Park Green when they lost by a colossal 52 shots while taking only a disappointing 0.5 points from the game.

Victor Master’s rink was up against Herbie Malcomson’s and were heading for a vital single point while leading 20-11 after the 17th end but Malcomson and his team finished strong to win the last 4 ends including a 6-shot on the 19th to tie at 20-20.

Rink 1 proved to be difficult for the Lurgan B rink skipped by Stanley Watson facing Jonny Niblock, skip with his trio. The home rink’s damaging 6-37 loss was largely down Niblock attacking the head at every opportunity or drawing so accurately in spite of the Lurgan B rink’s close bowls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the same story on Rink 3 where Wilfie McCullough’s rink faced a determined Rathfriland four skipped by Jim Haughey. The Lurgan Four were restricted to only seven end wins and were out-bowled on the day for the visitors to finish 12-27 up. Stewart Martin and his team performed somewhat better but lost 13-19 in the end.

Lurgan B are hoping to do better at home to Holywood when they meet at home on Tuesday evening, 29th of this month.

Lurgan’s A Team met a strong Donaghadee side at The Commons last weekend and like the B Team could only muster a disappointing 0.5 points from the match while losing by 24 shots.

The Lurgan side were never in the overall lead at any stage during the match that went throughout in favour of the competitive home side who gradually made their way to the 24-shot victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daren Lavery, Peter Dew, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan fought hard to collect the solitary 0.5 point for Lurgan A. At 16-11 down after the 15th end things weren’t good for Cregan’s rink facing Robert Humphries. The Lurgan Four upped their game to collect 8 shots over the next 4 ends to lead 16-18 but single shots losses on the last 2 ends resulted in them tying at 18-18.

On the adjacent rink Neil Sloan, Peter Ruffold, Sam McCombes and John Gilliland were going well at 8-13 up after 12 ends facing David Ball’s home rink. However, Ball’s rink got into full swing and took all the rest of the ends with the exception of one to win 24-14.

Irene Cunningham, Jeff McCullough, Eileen Robson and Nigel Hamilton were sticking close to George Monaghan’s rink but costly 7-shot loss denied them a Division point for them to eventually lose 23-12.

Closest to a win on the day were Ivor Mitchell, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts against Robert Humphries’ team. Alan’s team were adrift by 10-5 after 9 ends and 17-10 behind after 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lurgan Four secured 3 end wins that included a triple shot win to be just 17-15 behind going into the last end that went 1 shot in favour of the home rink for the visitors to lose out by just 18-15 – hard work for no point!

Tonight Lurgan A are away to top of the table Banbridge in a Division 1 game while they play Bessbrook on the Park Green on Saturday at 2 pm.

The two sides were fairly even with the Lurgan side just 6 shots adrift at the halfway stage but Rathfriland took possession of the match in the second half to lead by 20 shots and finish well to beat Lurgan B by 26 shots to win the Junior Cup.

Peter Harrison, Dessie Simpson, Victor Masters and Luke Donaldson had a tight game against David Bleakley’s rink. Leading 8-12 after 9 ends they held on well facing the Rathfriland rink, who were gradually controlling the encounter, to be still ahead by 14-15 at the three-quarter stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaldson’s rink just lost out by 17-16 with the Bleakley’s rink taking most of the shots off the last 3 ends.

Lurgan B’s only winning rink was that of Stanley Watson, aided by Irene Cunningham, John Murtagh and Simon Hunter facing Jim Haughey’s. The Lurgan B rink were behind 17-11 after 13 ends but they went into overdrive to win the last 5 ends by 9 shots and finish well by 17-20.

Alan Grieve, Melvyn Hamilton, Wilfie McCullough and Simon Maguire put up a good fight against Herbie Malcomson’s team. Being 7 shots ahead at 10-17 after 13 ends it looked good for the Lurgan B Four but the Rathfriland rink sprung into action to take the last 5 ends.

With the score at 17-17 all after the penultimate end the Lurgan B team were unfortunate drop 5 shots and lose 22-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing a very strong rink, skipped by Jonny Niblock, that had not lost this season, Stewart Martin’s team were up against it from the start and unfortunately lost 4-27.

The Lurgan side suffered the same fate when they met virtually the same Rathfriland side in a Division 3 match last Saturday on the Park Green when they lost by a colossal 52 shots while taking only a disappointing 0.5 points from the game.

Victor Master’s rink was up against Herbie Malcomson’s and were heading for a vital single point while leading 20-11 after the 17th end but Malcomson and his team finished strong to win the last 4 ends including a 6-shot on the 19th to tie at 20-20.

Rink 1 proved to be difficult for the Lurgan B rink skipped by Stanley Watson facing Jonny Niblock, skip with his trio. The home rink’s damaging 6-37 loss was largely down Niblock attacking the head at every opportunity or drawing so accurately in spite of the Lurgan B rink’s close bowls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the same story on Rink 3 where Wilfie McCullough’s rink faced a determined Rathfriland four skipped by Jim Haughey. The Lurgan Four were restricted to only seven end wins and were out-bowled on the day for the visitors to finish 12-27 up. Stewart Martin and his team performed somewhat better but lost 13-19 in the end.

Lurgan B are hoping to do better at home to Holywood when they meet at home on Tuesday evening, 29th of this month.

Lurgan’s A Team met a strong Donaghadee side at The Commons last weekend and like the B Team could only muster a disappointing 0.5 points from the match while losing by 24 shots.

The Lurgan side were never in the overall lead at any stage during the match that went throughout in favour of the competitive home side who gradually made their way to the 24-shot victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daren Lavery, Peter Dew, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan fought hard to collect the solitary 0.5 point for Lurgan A. At 16-11 down after the 15th end things weren’t good for Cregan’s rink facing Robert Humphries. The Lurgan Four upped their game to collect 8 shots over the next 4 ends to lead 16-18 but single shots losses on the last 2 ends resulted in them tying at 18-18.

On the adjacent rink Neil Sloan, Peter Ruffold, Sam McCombes and John Gilliland were going well at 8-13 up after 12 ends facing David Ball’s home rink. However, Ball’s rink got into full swing and took all the rest of the ends with the exception of one to win 24-14.

Irene Cunningham, Jeff McCullough, Eileen Robson and Nigel Hamilton were sticking close to George Monaghan’s rink but costly 7-shot loss denied them a Division point for them to eventually lose 23-12.

Closest to a win on the day were Ivor Mitchell, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts against Robert Humphries’ team. Alan’s team were adrift by 10-5 after 9 ends and 17-10 behind after 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lurgan Four secured 3 end wins that included a triple shot win to be just 17-15 behind going into the last end that went 1 shot in favour of the home rink for the visitors to lose out by just 18-15 – hard work for no point!

Tonight Lurgan A are away to top of the table Banbridge in a Division 1 game while they play Bessbrook on the Park Green on Saturday at 2pm.