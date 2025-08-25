Double joy for Portadown Ladies

The first half saw Holywood in control, with Zoe’s rink trailing behind their counterparts. The other two rinks kept their scores in touch with their opponents with the lead switching constantly.

The second half proved different as Portadown began to find their form. Zoe’s rink made a remarkable comeback in their match but still narrowly missing out on a win. The other two rinks however took their matches and secured enough points to make the League theirs.

Currently, the ladies sit nine points ahead of second-place Dungannon, with only one game remaining. This means the Senior League shield will return home to Portadown for another year. The Portadown ladies have shown their dominance of the league having won it for six consecutive years.

Next up was the Wingrave Cup the day after the League win. It was nerve-wracking game against the Newcastle ladies in Lisnagarvey. The match came down to last end with the overall scores tied. So it became a winner takes all situation in the last ends. Zoe’s rink played well to maintain the one-shot lead throughout their final end. This was enough the give the team the Wingrave Cup.

Congratulations goes to the ladies! This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the members over the years. Alongside the cup trophies collected, the Senior League Shield further solidifies Portadown ladies' reputation as a formidable NIWBA club.

Portadown men had a mixed week in their results with one win and one loss. The loss unfortunately was in the semi-final of the Veterans Division 4 knockout cup match away to neighbours Lurgan Blue. The rinks were evenly matched and from early in the match it was obvious that it was going to be a close affair. Lurgan pull ahead in both rinks by a couple of points and held that position to the halfway.

Then Portadown ‘s rink led by Billy Martin took a lead in their rink and held on to to the last couple of ends. They looked like taking the rink with a lead of five shots when a fortunate roquette from Lurgan’s skip took out the Portadown jack high bowl to give Lurgan three shots and close the lead to just two shots for Martins rink. This spared Lurgan on and they finished winning the rink by three shots.

In the other rink Eric McCartney’s team where behind throughout. In the last few end they were five shots down. Then came their fight back and they pulled up to with in two shots of the Lurgan rink but they just ran out of ends to play losing their match by two.

It was a great game of bowls by both teams and Portadown can feel proud of the their team as they play a Lurgan team who had pushed for the league title at the end of the year.

It was a better result for Portadown on the Saturday in the Division 3 NI Bowling League. With the league being rearranged for next season a top four finish is needed. Portadown played Castleton form Newtownabbey and in the early part of the match it was looking like two rinks each for the two clubs.

Portadown drew away early in the rinks led by Sid Hazely and Noel Orr. In the other two rinks the games were much closer with points margins changing a number of times. As the match progress Portadown had two rinks secured with large margins between the two rinks.

It was the other two rinks that the match was going to hinge on and with it the league points. In the end Portadown pulled away in one rink to make it look like 3 rinks to 1 win but a late finish by the last Portadown rink led by team Captain David Moore gave Portadown a three-shot win to give the day a clean sweep for the Portadown Club.

The win gave them all 7 points to move up one more place in the league table to 6th place. They have to play some of the teams above them in the last three games. They also have a game in hand of one of the those above them. So it is all still to play for and a hop of Division 2 next year.

