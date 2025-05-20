Doubles delight for Dean and Shaun

Congratulations to Dean McDonagh and Shaun Mcallister (left in photo) on becoming the 24/25 annual doubles champions. They beat Johnny Mackay and Jim Gilchrist (right in photo) in the final.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim/Johnny eased into the semis with 4-1 over Joe/Darren.

Paul/Davy made it to semis with a win over Scorpion team mates 4-2 Cinto/Gordon.

Shaun/Dean won a deciding frame to move to the semis over 4-3 Jack/Chris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean McDonagh, Shaun McAllister, Johnny Mackay and Jim Gilchrist

Last years champs Paul/Gary moved to the semis with solid win over 4-1 Jackie/Kitson.

Shaun/Dean came through another decider 4-3 Paul/Gary

Jim/Johnny made it to the final with a 4-2 win over Paul/Davy.

Shaun/Dean stepped up a gear and reeled of a fabulous 5-0 victory over Jim/Johnny to lift the title. A big thanks go to Q Club for hosting the event.