Doubles delight for Dean and Shaun
Congratulations to Dean McDonagh and Shaun Mcallister (left in photo) on becoming the 24/25 annual doubles champions. They beat Johnny Mackay and Jim Gilchrist (right in photo) in the final.
Jim/Johnny eased into the semis with 4-1 over Joe/Darren.
Paul/Davy made it to semis with a win over Scorpion team mates 4-2 Cinto/Gordon.
Shaun/Dean won a deciding frame to move to the semis over 4-3 Jack/Chris.
Last years champs Paul/Gary moved to the semis with solid win over 4-1 Jackie/Kitson.
Shaun/Dean came through another decider 4-3 Paul/Gary
Jim/Johnny made it to the final with a 4-2 win over Paul/Davy.
Shaun/Dean stepped up a gear and reeled of a fabulous 5-0 victory over Jim/Johnny to lift the title. A big thanks go to Q Club for hosting the event.