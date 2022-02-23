Down Royal announces sponsor for upcoming St Patrick’s Day fixture

Pictured (left to right) John Rymer, sales and marketing consultant at Bluegrass Horse Feed, Bluegrass customer Stuart Crawford of Crawford Brothers Racing and Claire Rutherford, sales and marketing director at Down Royal Racecourse

Renowned for manufacturing a premium range of nutritionally sound, innovative horse feeds, Bluegrass Horse Feed is devoted to the advancement of horse nutrition and has developed a product range that meets the needs of today’s equine athletes.

Working in tandem with the world’s leading research centre in equine nutrition, Kentucky Equine Research (KER), Bluegrass Horse Feed’s broad spectrum of products are underpinned by world-renowned research and expertise.

Following a successful partnership in 2020, Down Royal is delighted to welcome the Bluegrass team back to the racecourse in 2022.

Claire Rutherford, Director of sales and marketing at Down Royal Racecourse, said: “Building long-standing relationships with our sponsors is really important to us and Bluegrass, a brand synonymous with premium equine horse feeds, is the perfect partner for Down Royal Racecourse.”

John Rymer, sales and marketing consultant at Bluegrass Horse Feed, said: “The team at Bluegrass is once again looking forward to partnering with Down Royal Racecourse as official sponsor of the St Patrick’s Day race meeting.

“Aligning the Bluegrass brand alongside one of Ireland’s most reputable race tracks provides us with the ideal platform to engage with both equestrian owners and racing enthusiasts, and to advocate the true value and benefits of our product range.”