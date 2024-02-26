Doyle on hand to help Firsts maintain promotion push

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seapatrick travelled to Dungannon to take on Ambassadors.

The visitors started the game strongly and had the majority of possession. They were moving Ambassadors around the pitch and were creating chances.

Ambassadors remained dangerous on the break with their centre forwards linking up well.

Seapatrick got their breakthrough with a superb team goal. Greene slid a brilliant pass from defence through the lines into Nathan Weir’s feet, and he flicked it around the defender into the path of Doyle.

Doyle used his skill and strength and pulled the path back for Darren McGrath to slot home.

Seapatrick continued to dominate to the break.

The second half continued in the same vein with Seapatrick dominating possession but couldn’t find the second goal.

Eventually they got their reward with a second from Darren McGrath.

Seapatrick sealed the game with a third from Nathan Weir who was set free by the impressive Doyle and calmly slotted past the goalkeeper. It was Doyle’s third assist in an impressive performance.