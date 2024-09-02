Dunbarton A team lose dead rubber last match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne A 63 (5pts) v Dunbarton A 58 (2pts) Reigning league champions the Dunbarton A team played out their final game of the season in what was effectively a dead rubber away to Larne in the league.

ith the title secured the previous week, there was nothing at stake in this game and it showed with the team lineup as there were 6 players missing from the 18 man Dunbarton A team squad. Four B team bowlers were called up and in fairness, all four played well but disappointingly the locals fell to a narrow defeat.

The game went right to the wire with just one shot separating the teams with two rinks left playing the last of their agreed 18 ends. Unfortunately, on rink 2, the Larne skip who could do no wrong all night, removed the closest Dunbarton bowl resulting in a count of four and therefore Barry Browne's final bowl on the other rink didn't matter as he had no way of securing the five shots required.

Both Jack A Moffett and Conor McCartan led their quartets to seven shot victories while Barry Browne fell to a narrow three shot reverse. On the final rink, DJ Wilson's rink actually battled well but never seemed to get the rub of the green and fell to an undeserved 16 shot defeat.

However nothing should be taken away from an outstanding league campaign by the Dunbarton A team. Two years ago, the Gilford side finished in third place, a huge 30 points behind winners Belmont. What a turnaround since with the locals winning the league on the last game last season and with a game to spare this season. This excellent campaign was underpinned by an outstanding home record where the locals dropped just 5 points out of a possible 63 all season.

Rink 1 D Jordan, B Hogg, J Moffett, JA Moffett up 20-13

Rink 2 G Magennis, D McElroy, D Copeland, DJ Wilson down 9-25

Rink 3 R McMullan, G Feeney, R McElroy, C McCartan up 19-12

Rink 4 J Kidd, J Magennis, A O'Keefe, B Browne down 10-13