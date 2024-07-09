Dunbarton A team march on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunbarton A 112 (7pts) v Old Bleach A 50 (0pts)

The Dunbarton A team took a massive leap towards retaining their league Division One title when they hammered Old Bleach in Gilford last Saturday.

Coupled with a surprise home defeat to rivals Belmont by lowly Ulster Transport, the locals are now huge favourites to win the league again.

Old Bleach on their day are a very dangerous side and with important players Conor McCartan and DJ Wilson both missing for the hosts, this was a potential banana skin for the Gilford men.

However this was an incredibly dominant performance by the hosts who started like a house on fire and never looked back. Within 2 ends they had moved into a double figure lead and by the midpoint the game was effectively over as the hosts held a 30-shot advantage.

The only question now was if the locals could score a maximum seven points and it was resounding Yes! Over the closing ends, all four rinks coasted to double figure wins and overall the men in yellow and black won by a remarkable 62 shots. Considering Old Bleach defeated the Gilford side twice last season, no one could’ve foreseen the completely one sided nature of the game.

Top rink was skipped by Marty Trainor who stormed home by 24 shots. Not far behind came the rinks skipped by Barry Browne and Alan Paul who both won by 14. Last and by no means least came newly crowned British Isles U25 champion Jack A Moffett who skipped his rink to a fine 10-shot success. Overall a wonderful performance by the locals.

Rink 1 J Kidd, J Magennis, M Greenfield, B Browne up 27-13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rink 2 D McElroy, R McMullan, A O’Keefe, M Trainor up 34-10

Rink 3 D Jordan, S Trainor, J Moffett, A Paul up 25-11

Rink 4 R McElroy, K Trainor, A Hughes, JA Moffett up 26-16.