Dunbarton A team win again

The Dunbarton A team followed up last weeks outstanding win away to Old Bleach with another win at home to Larne last Saturday. This was a repeat of last season’s Private Greens Cup final and once again it was the Gilford side that proved to be the dominant force. However it was not plain sailing for the locals as despite leading from start to finish, they will be disappointed to have dropped two points on their own green.

Top rink of the day was skipped by Barry Browne as his excellent four once again started brightly and never looked back, winning by an impressive 17 shots. Also victorious was the quartet skipped by Jack A Moffett who also started strongly and cruised to an impressive 12 shot success.

Things did not go so well on the other two rinks unfortunately.

Alan Paul's four got off to a good start and led 11-7 after 11 ends but the loss of 3,2,2 put them on the back foot. With three ends remaining, the hosts trailed by two shots, but the loss of a single and a horrible count of five on the penultimate end put paid to their point and a seven shot reverse. And finally Dj Wilson's rink once again got off to a slow start as they did last weekend and by the halfway mark were behind 4-14. But unlike the Old Bleach game, try as they could they were unable to bounce back. Trailing by eight shots with three ends to play the locals gave themselves a chance when they lay 5 shots with one bowl remaining. However the excellent visiting skip reduced the arrears to two shots and this was the final nail in the coffin. Disappointingly the locals finished behind by 10 shots.Overall, 12 points from the first two games is a good start to the season for the Dunbarton Seniors!

Rink 1 C McCartan, J Moffett, M Greenfield, DJ Wilson down 15-25

Rink 2 D McElroy, R McMullan, A O'Keefe, A Paul down 18-25

Rink 3 R McElroy, K Trainor, A Hughes, JA Moffett up 24-12

Rink 4 J Kidd, J Magennis, M Trainor, B Browne up 29-12