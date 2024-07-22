Dunbarton A through to Irish Senior Cup semi final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunbarton A 78 v Belmont A 72. The Dunbarton A team are through to the semi finals of the Irish Senior Cup after an enthralling quarter final tussle at home to old rivals Belmont.

On paper this was always going to be a cracking tussle between two of the finest sides in the country and sure enough it turned out to be an epic encounter. For the majority of the game it was the visitors that held the lead, though the lead did swing to and fro regularly. Eventually the hosts moved in front in the run in and finished ahead by a very hard fought six shots.

Top rink of the day was skipped by Barry Browne who won by nine, despite having trailed 0-7 after three ends and only for Barry's last bowl on the fourth end could have been facing a 0-13 deficit.

Also victorious were the rinks skipped by Alan Paul who won by 7 and Marty Trainor who won by 5. Ends 16 and 17 on Marty's rink proved pivotal as they scored successive counts of 4 and 5 and this moved their team in front late on, a lead that they never relinquished.

On the final rink it was a day to forget for Jack A Moffett's foursome who never got going and trailed by 15 at the close. Thankfully this deficit was more than made up for by their team mates.

Now another home tie against Portrush awaits and should the locals see this through, they will contest their first Irish Senior Cup final for nine years, having last lifted the trophy in a nailbiter v Ballymena in 2015.

Rink 1 J Kidd, J Magennis, M Greenfield, B Browne up 24-15

Rink 2 R McElroy, K Trainor, A Hughes, JA Moffett down 10-25

Rink 3 D McElroy, R McMullan, A O'Keefe, M Trainor up 22-17

Rink 4 D Jordan, J Moffett, DJ Wilson, A Paul up 22-15

This Saturday the Dunbarton A team have no game as they were supposed to travel to NICS but this has been re arranged for mid August.