Dunbarton B Team get back to winning ways

By DJ Wilson
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:54 BST
Dunbarton B 83 (5pts) v Hilden A 69 (2pts). The Dunbarton B team recovered from the shock of Saturdays Irish Cup semi final defeat to overpower lowly Hilden in Gilford last Tuesday night.

Whilst not their finest performance it was important for the hosts to get back to winning ways so as to finish the season strongly. Albeit, a bit disappointing to drop two points at home.

Top rink of the night was skipped by Matthew Adamson as they stormed home by 16 shots whilst not far behind was the rink skipped by Sean Trainor who won comfortably by 8 shots. Oran Breen's four lost narrowly by two shots on the final end while Aidan Magennis' four had a torrid night before fighting back to lose by just 8 shots.

Overall a comfortable win for the Dunbarton Junior side.

Rink 1 D Tumilty, B McMillan, D McKeating, O Breen down 14-16

Rink 2 G Magennis, M Hogg, Shea Trainor, M Adamson up 27-11

Rink 3 B Hogg, G Clinghan, B Prunty, A Magennis down 21-29

Rink 4 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, S Trainor up 21-13

