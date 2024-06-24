Dunbarton B team go marching on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dunbarton B team kept up their winning ways last Saturday with another convincing win, this time away to lowly Hilden. The two outside rinks were the ones that did the damage as they proved much too good for the hosts, whilst one rink went to the wire and the final contest went pear shaped for the visitors.

Most importantly, the visitors chalked up six of the seven points on offer to keep them level with Balmoral at the top of Senior Division 2.

As has been so often this season, Matthew Adamson's men were on a roll as they trounced their opponents by a massive 24 shots.

The other dominant display came on Sean Breen's rink as they were ahead from start to finish, cruising to a fine 14 shot victory. Meanwhile David Copeland and his front three were in a battle royale with their opposition.

The game swung to and fro and a treble and single on ends 19 and 20 gave the visitors a two shot cushion going into the final end. Thankfully the Gilford men held their nerve losing a single to win by the narrowest of margins! On the final rink however it was a day to forget for Oran Breen and his comrades.

They faced a home backend of former Dunbarton players T and J Gray and the away rink never got going. A terrible start saw them 2-13 behind after seven ends and in truth it never improved, eventually Oran's men lost by 17 shots. An off day for this rink but overall this was another excellent win for the in form Gilford B team.

Rink 1 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, S Breen up 28-14

Rink 2 B Hogg, S Trainor, D McKeating, D Copeland up 20-19

Rink 3 D Tumilty, I Hutton, B Prunty, O Breen own 13-30