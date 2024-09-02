Dunbarton B team keep their promotion dreams alive by beating league leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dunbarton A B 92 (5pts) v Balmoral A 59 (2pts) The Dunbarton B team kept their promotion hopes alive when they defeated league leaders and probable champions Balmoral A in Gilford last Tuesday night. With a number of players missing, the Gilford Junior side were able to call on the services of four players from the senior squad and this certainly helped as they stormed to a 33-shot win.

It was a game that they led from start to finish thanks to the two middle rinks. On rink three Sean Trainor's four got off to an incredible start leading by 17 shots to oone at the midpoint before winning by a massive 23 shots. And Sean was ably backed up by Myles Greenfield and his front three on the rink beside. They started well but a purple patch from ends 11-13 sealed the outcome of this match as Myles' men scored 12 shots without reply including a count of seven on end 11. They cruised to an impressive 22 shot success.

It was not plain sailing on the two outside rinks however. Oran Breen's four started very well with five successive doubles from ends two-six to open up a 10-2 before the visitors slowly narrowed the home advantage. By 13 ends the home lead was reduced to just two shots and over the final eight ends there was only one rink in the game as the Balmoral foursome outscored Oran's men 3-12 to condemn the hosts to a 7 shot defeat. And last but not least came David Copeland's four on rink 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This four was actually the reigning Private Greens Fours champions rink of Jack Kidd, Ben Hogg, Brian Prunty and skip David and they tasted an unexpected defeat. Early on the home four started horribly conceding eight shots over the first four ends and simply never recovered. Each time they narrowed the deficit to 3-5 shots, the visitors immediately scored to extend their lead. With two ends remaining there were just three shots separating the sides but the loss of a treble put paid to any chance of a comeback victory, eventually losing by five.This rink had bigger fish to fry over the weekend though.

Submit your story

A fine win for the Dunbarton B team and with three games remaining, have a very strong chance of finishing as runners up and promotion to Division 1.

Rink 1 J Kidd, B Hogg, B Prunty, D Copeland down 14-19

Rink 2 R McMullan, D McKeating, J Magennis, M Greenfield up 33-11

Rink 3 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sean Trainor up 29-6

Rink 4 G Magennis, M Hogg, A Magennis, O Breen down 16-23

This Tuesday night the locals travel to Falls A followed by a home game against Mossley A on Saturday.