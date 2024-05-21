Dunbarton B Team progress in the Irish Intermediate Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunbarton B 96 v BETS A 53

The Dunbarton B team safely negotiated their way into the second round of the Irish Intermediate Cup on Saturday with a 43 shot demolition of visitors BETS from Bangor.

On a pleasant afternoon in Gilford, the hosts actually started quite slowly trailing early on but inspired by Sean Trainor’s four they soon got into gear and there was only ever going to be one winner of this tussle.

Sean’s four trailed 2-4 after four ends before stringing together six winning ends and 15 shots and from there on in never looked back. They cruised home by a very impressive 18 shots at the finish. And it was not only Sean’s four that produced a big victory as Davy Copeland's rink also chalked up an 18-shot success.

However their contest was very different to Sean’s as at the halfway mark they were level with their opponents at 7 shots apiece. The second half of this contest was quite remarkable as the host four scored a run of 1,2,1,2,2,1,2,4,2,1 to win 25-7.

On the final two rinks there was one win and one draw as the hosts did not lose any of the four rinks.

Gary Feeney’s rink had a battle royale with their rivals and eventually emerged successful by six shots. Finally Matthew Adamson’s four also had a cracking tussle with their opponents as the game swung to and fro. It was fitting that Matt won the last two ends to leave scores tied after the allotted 21 ends.

This was a very youthful Dunbarton B team and a very strong performance overall. Next up for the locals is a trip to Ewarts A in round two.

Rink 1 A Copeland, Shea Trainor, S Breen, D Copeland up 25-7Rink 2 D Trainor, B McMillan, O Breen, Sean Trainor up 30-11Rink 3 G Magennis, M Hogg, A Magennis, M Adamson 17-17Rink 4 B Hogg, I Hutton, D McKeating, G Feeney up 24-18