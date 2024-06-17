Dunbarton B team rack up 74-shot win
And not only did they defeat them, they won by a thumping 74 shots, gaining all seven points in the process. This was a superb effort by the hosts and having effectively defeated their three nearest challengers in their last three games, now must be odds on to retain their Division Two title.
Once again it was Matthew Adamson's in form rink that led the way.
They have been in sparkling form so far this season and once again produced an exhibition of bowls at it's finest, winning by a gargantuan 34 shots.
They were backed up ably by the other three home rinks. David Copeland's four led by five shots with six ends remaining but went up the gears over the remaining ends to score 6,1,1,1,3,3 for a fine 20-shot success.
Oran Breen's quartet proved much too good for the visitors as they cruised home by 15 shots. The one very close game of the afternoon was on rink 3 where Sean Trainor's four battled hard against a dogged Falls four and with three ends to play, just one shot separated the sides. Thankfully the hosts garnered scores of 2 and 3 on ends 19 and 20 to win by 5 shots and round off a tremendous team effort.
Rink 1 D Tumilty, B McMillan, B Prunty, D Copeland up 31-11
Rink 2 B Hogg, Shea Trainor, D McKeating, O Breen up 26-11
Rink 3 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sean Trainor up 23-18
Rink 4 G Magennis, M Hogg, A Magennis, M Adamson up 44-10
This Saturday the Dunbarton B team travel to Hilden A hoping to keep up their great run of form, this game starts at 2pm.
