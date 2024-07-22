Dunbarton B team through to Irish Intermediate Cup semi final
This was a convincing performance from start to finish as there was only ever going to be one winner. Indeed the visitors shook hands with the hosts after 18 ends with 37 shots separating the sides.
It was the rink of Danny Tumily, Shea Trainor, David McKeating and Sean Breen who were the stars of the show.
They started with a bang and led 9-0 after just three ends and then followed this up with back to back counts of six on ends 13 and 14 to eventually romp home by a massive 24 shots.
Matthew Adamson's rink have been in fine fettle all season and they also cruised to victory, winning by a facile 11 shots. Sean Trainor's four led from start to finish but a late comeback by the away rink narrowed the home victory to just two shots. And finally Davy Copeland's rink had a close battle throughout, eventually finishing tied at 19 shots apiece.
This was a very professional performance by the hosts and now sets up a home semi final against Balmoral A in what should be a cracking contest.
Rink 1 A Copeland, B Hogg, G McElroy, D Copeland 19-19
Rink 2 G Magennis, M Hogg, O Breen, M Adamson up 24-13
Rink 3 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sean Trainor up 18-16
Rink 4 D Tumilty, Shea Trainor, D McKeating, S Breen up 37-13
This Saturday the Dunbarton B team host mid table Pickie A hoping to continue their title charge. This game kicks off at 2pm.
