Dunbarton bowlers aiming for Irish titles and European glory

This weekend sees the Irish championship finals at Bangor Bowling Club and Dunbarton will be aiming to add to their trophy laden season. The European Championships are being held in Ayr from third to eighth September and Dunbarton representatives will form two of the five man Irish squad.

After winning an incredible haul of five Private Greens titles, the club will have representatives in five of the seven Championship semi finals. In the blue riband Open Singles, David Copeland will be attempting to join club mates Stevie Adamson and Myles Greenfield as the third winner of the Irish Singles from the Gilford club.

He will oppose Aaron Tennant from Ballymoney on Friday afternoon at 2pm in the semi final. But this will be David’s second semi final of the day as he will team up with Jack Kidd, Ben Hogg and Brian Prunty in the Fours at 9.30am when they oppose Gary Scott’s foursome who are playing on their own green. In the Open Pairs Richard McMullan and Myles Greenfield will take on the Crumlin pairing of Carruth/Leonard, also at 9.30am.

Richard will also be in action at 2pm that afternoon when he teams up with Jack Kidd and Marty Trainor in the triples. They take on Matthew Crawford from the host club at 2pm. And last but not least, young Ben Hogg will be aiming to lift the Irish Under 18 singles when he opposes D Murphy (Blackrock) in the semi final at 2pm. Hopefully there will be many finalists on Saturday and a number of Irish trophies brought home to Gilford that night. Dunbarton are very proud of their bowlers and wish them all every success.

The European Championships are being held in Ayr from 3rd to 8th September and Dunbarton representatives will form two of the five man Irish squad. Jack A Moffett will skip in the pairs and play third in the fours while club mate and good friend Ryan McElroy will lead in the triples and fours. This is a fantastic honour for both bowlers and the Dunbarton club would like to wish them good luck and no doubt they will make their club and country proud.