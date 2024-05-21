Dunbarton Bowling Club's magnificent seven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunbarton Bowling club will have no less than seven representatives on the Private Greens Senior Inter Association team this weekend.

Last week saw the trial for the Senior Private Greens team held at Falls BC in Belfast. There were seven Dunbarton players picked for the trial but both Jack Moffett and Alan Paul were unable to attend. The remaining five players who attended the trial were all selected for the team as was Alan, meaning that the club has the largest representation of any team in the Private Greens.

Last season there were seven Dunbarton players on the team and with three of the five rinks winning all three games as the Private Greens team dominated the Inter Association series it was likely that few changes would be made.

Dunbarton skip Barry Browne announced his retirement from representative bowls last month so was therefore unavailable for selection but his place was taken by clubmate Alan Paul. The players chosen for the team were as follows:

Ryan McElroy (lead), DJ Wilson, Martin Trainor and Aaron O'Keefe (second), Alan Paul, Conor McCartan, Jack A Moffett (third). For the second year in succession, Dunbarton President DJ Wilson has been chosen as captain of the Private Greens Team, a great honour for himself and the club.