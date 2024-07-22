Dunbarton C team keep on winning
The closest game of the evening was on Gordy Magennis' rink as with three ends remaining, they were all square with their hosts. However the locals put a fine run together over the last three ends to score 1,3,1 for a hard fought five shot win.
David Copeland's four started well and with young Shea Trainor outstanding at third, eased to an 11 shot success. Also comfortable winners was Matthew Adamson's four who scored eight unanswered shots from ends 3-7 to take command and never looked back winning by 11. And last but not least Gary Feeney's quartet started well and were always in control of their game.
They were able to lose four shots over the last three ends and still run out four shot winners.
Overall this was another excellent performance by the midweek side and sets up a fascinating game this Wednesday night. Currently the Gilford side sit proudly on top of Midweek Division One with four games to go.
They are 2.5 points clear of Hilden C who come to Gilford this Wednesday night. A win for the locals here would really strengthen their chances of retaining Midweek Division One.
Rink 1 A Copeland, B McMillan, S Trainor, D Copeland up 19-9
Rink 2 G McCracken, R Sheward, G Clinghan, G Feeney up 16-12
Rink 3 A Patterson, N Cunningham, D McKeating, G Magennis up 21-16
Rink 4 M O'Neill, M Hogg, B Hogg, M Adamson up 20-9
