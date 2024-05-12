Dunbarton C win at home

Dunbarton C 95 (6.5pts) v Cliftonville C 50 (0.5pts)

After last weeks opening night defeat at Larne, the Dunbarton Midweek team bounced back last week with a thumping win at home to Cliftonville.The overall result was never in doubt but the locals had to work hard on three of the rinks. Star rink on show was skipped by Gordon Magennis who had a huge 32-6 success. On the other three rinks there were some close games. Jack Kidd was battling hard against his opponents and led just 11-10 after 11 ends before an incredible run of 4,1,3,2,3,1 saw them finish with a 14 shot win. Whilst on the other two rinks there were very differing fortunes. Gary Feeney's four had a titanic battle with their rivals and trailed by a shot with two ends to play before finishing strongly with successive trebles for a 5 shot victory. Whereas on the final rink David McKeating's four looked like they had their point wrapped up, leading by 5 shots with two ends remaining, only to lose a four and single for a draw at the close. A strong showing by the locals nonetheless!