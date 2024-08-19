Dunbarton Midweek Team are League Division One champions again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunbarton C 75 (7pts) v Ewarts C 46 (0pts). The Dunbarton midweek team are Midweek Division One Champions for the second year in succession.

Similarly to last season, the locals had to defeat Ewarts in the last game of the season to lift the title and this they did in Gilford with aplomb!

Star rink on show was Geoff McCracken, Norman Cunningham, Gavin Clinghan and Gary Feeney. They started slowly and trailed 1-6 after five ends before taking the game by the scruff of the neck and putting together a magnificent run of 3,1,1,3,6,1,3,2,2. By the close Gary's men had registered a thumping 18 shot win and pretty much guaranteed the overall win. Both Geoff and Gavin have been fantastic additions to the Midweek team this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Prunty's rink played out a very low scoring contest with their rivals and not once in 18 ends was more than 2 shots scored on an end. However, the home four were in control throughout, finishing ahead by 7. Meanwhile Aidan Magennis and his front three started like a house on fire scoring three successive trebles to storm ahead 9-0 after just three ends. To their credit, the North Belfast opponents did bounce back and at one stage narrowed the home lead to just two shots but Aidan's four were never behind. They finished with a last end single and a hard fought three shot success. And finally but by no means least Gordy Magennis and his team mates wrapped up the seventh and final point by winning their last five ends and with their last end single, registered the narrowest of victories! This 15-14 win put the icing on the cake. A fantastic end to a fantastic league campaign!

Submit your story

Can they make it three in a row in 2025?

Rink 1 G McCracken, N Cunningham, G Clinghan, G Feeney up 26-8

Rink 2 B Hogg, K Quinn, R Bolton, G Magennis up 15-14

Rink 3 A Patterson, S Trainor, D McKeating, B Prunty up 14-7

Rink 4 C Martin, D Trainor, O Breen, A Magennis up 20-17

So this Thursday the locals have the chance to secure a league and cup double when they face Hilden C in the final of the Midweek Cup at Falls BC. This game starts at 6.30pm and it would be a wonderful finale for the Gilford side if they could win the double, especially with 7 new players in the squad this season!