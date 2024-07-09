Dunbarton Midweek team go marching on
and live on Freeview channel 276
In terrible weather, the locals battled hard, eventually securing six of the seven points on offer and narrowly missing out on the final rink win. Top rink of the night was skipped by Gordy Magennis who led from start to finish, easing home by 11 shots.
One shot worse off was Sean Breen's four who scored 14 shots without answer from ends 4-11 to win by 10.
Also not far behind came Davy Copeland's quartet who secured a fine eight-shot victory.
The only blip on an impressive night for the Gilford side was a narrow two-shot loss for Oran Breen's men. Nonetheless another super performance by the Dunbarton Midweek team.
Rink 1 A Copeland, K Quinn, M Doyle, D Copeland up 17-9.
Rink 2 D Tumilty, M O’Neill, N Cunningham, G Magennis up 21-10
Rink 3 C Martin, R Sheward, G Clinghan, O Breen down 16-18
Rink 4 B McMillan, H Massey, D McKeating, S Breen up 19-9
The locals have a bye this coming Wednesday (10th) and are back in action the following week away to Ballywalter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.