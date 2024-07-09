Dunbarton Midweek team go marching on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena C 46 (1pt) v Dunbarton C 73 (6pts). The Dunbarton midweek team kept up their title challenge with a fine 27 shot win away to Ballymena C last Wednesday night.

In terrible weather, the locals battled hard, eventually securing six of the seven points on offer and narrowly missing out on the final rink win. Top rink of the night was skipped by Gordy Magennis who led from start to finish, easing home by 11 shots.

One shot worse off was Sean Breen's four who scored 14 shots without answer from ends 4-11 to win by 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also not far behind came Davy Copeland's quartet who secured a fine eight-shot victory.

Submit your story

The only blip on an impressive night for the Gilford side was a narrow two-shot loss for Oran Breen's men. Nonetheless another super performance by the Dunbarton Midweek team.

Rink 1 A Copeland, K Quinn, M Doyle, D Copeland up 17-9.

Rink 2 D Tumilty, M O’Neill, N Cunningham, G Magennis up 21-10

Rink 3 C Martin, R Sheward, G Clinghan, O Breen down 16-18

Rink 4 B McMillan, H Massey, D McKeating, S Breen up 19-9