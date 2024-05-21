Dunbarton Midweek team win again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mossley C 68 (2pts) v Dunbarton C 79 (5pts)

The Dunbarton C team made it two wins out of three with a tremendous 11-shot success away to Mossley.

This was a tricky fixture for the visitors on a notoriously heavy green but the locals handled it well, gaining a vital five points.

Two Dunbarton rinks shone, one lost narrowly while the other had a night to forget.

Top rink went to Aidan Magennis and his front three as they dominated their game winning by 19 shots. Also victorious was Jack Kidd's foursome who led from start to finish.

They managed to chalk up eight separate trebles throughout their 18 ends for a fine 10-shot success. Colleague Gordon Magennis and his team mates had a battle royale with the host four.

Having started brightly and led 8-0 after four ends, the away four saw their lead slowly dwindling and with one end remaining, the scores were level.

Unfortunately it was the home four that won the last end scoring a double and depriving Dunbarton of a sixth point.

On the final rink however, Sean Breen's four had a night to forget. The rink in yellow and black endured a torrid first half to the game and trailed 2-19 and were in danger of costing their team the overall result.

Over the second half they did manage to steady the ship and reduced their deficit to 16 at the close. A fine win overall for the Gilford team.

Rink 1 A Patterson, K Quinn, R Bolton, J Kidd up 27-17

Rink 2 C Martin, N Cunningham, S Trainor, S Breen down 9-25

Rink 3 B McMillan, R Sheward, D McKeating, G Magennis down 16-18

Rink 4 G McCracken, M Doyle, G Clinghan, A Magennis up 27-8