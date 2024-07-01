Dunbarton Midweek team win another close encounter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dunbarton Midweek continued their impressive form with a hard fought win at home to Salisbury C last Wednesday night.

or most of this game there was little to separate the sides and indeed with four ends remaining across the green, just one shot separated the sides.

However, a remarkable finish on Brian Pruntys rink ensured a home success overall and with wins for Aidan Magennis and Oran Breen, the locals chalked up a superb 6 points.

Brian with his 16-year-old daughter Emma leading and the young Kidd brothers playing in the middle endured a horrific start and trailed 1-14 after seven ends.

However they soon started to erase the deficit and by winning their last five ends with scores of 2,2,4,1,1 produced a remarkable turnaround to win by two shots. However the foursome that took pride of place as top rink was skipped by Oran Breen as they dominated their opponents from start to finish, cruising to a superb 15-shot success.

Also victorious was the home rink skipped by Aidan Magennis as they were involved in a titanic battle throughout. It was no surprise that with one end remaining, the scores were locked at 17 shots apiece. And up stepped young skip Aidan to produce a magnificent first delivery on the final end to draw the shot with game against him, eventually resulting in a double.

The only Gilford four to taste defeat was skipped by Gordy Magennis and they actually started well leading 7-2 after seven ends. Unfortunately end nine proved their undoing as a horrible end resulted in a disastrous loss of seven shots and they never recovered. Buoyed by this large count, the North Belfast quartet never looked back and subjected Gordy to a disappointing 10-shot reverse.

Nonetheless, this was another superb performance by the locals who remain well in the mix at the top of Midweek Division One.

Rink 1 M O’Neill, N Cunningham, R Bolton, G Magennis down 11-21

Rink 2 A Copeland, C Martin, G Clinghan, O Breen up 24-9

Rink 3 G McCracken, K Quinn, B Hogg, A Magennis up 19-17

Rink 4 E Prunty, Jamie Kidd, Jack Kidd, B Prunty up 20-18.