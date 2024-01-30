Dunloy charity bowling tournament raises £1,000 for British Heart Foundation
Dunloy Presbyterian Church Bowling Club recently held their annual charity singles tournament.
The tournament was very well supported and saw bowlers from all over Northern Ireland taking part in the north Antrim competition.
On Finals Night, a cheque for £1000 was presented to this year’s chosen charity, the British Heart Foundation.
Dunloy Presbyterian Church Bowling Club would like to thank all those bowlers and supporters who made the tournament such a great success and offer their congratulations Adam Stratton who won the competition.