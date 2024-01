The charity tournament saw bowlers travel from all over Northern Ireland taking part in the competition.

On Finals Night, a cheque for £1000 was presented to this year’s chosen charity, the British Heart Foundation, which funds around £100 million of research each year.

Dunloy Presbyterian Church Bowling Club would like to thank all those players and supporters who made the tournament such a great success and add their congratulations Adam Stratton who won the competition.

1 . Sport Finalists from the recent charity singles bowling tournament Photo: Submitted

2 . Sport Gary McNabb and Adam Stratton played in the final of the singles tournament Photo: Submitted

3 . Sport Helen Paul (Club Treasurer) presents £1000 to David Dickie (British Heart Foundation). Photo: Submitted