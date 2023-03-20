Over 30 East Coast AC athletes took part in Portadown Running Club's 'Festival of Running' on Sunday, March 12.

The event offered participants the choice of a marathon, half marathon or 10k race with 17 East Antrim AC members opting for the latter and 14 accepting the half marathon challenge (13.1 miles).

An East Antrim AC spokesperson explained: “Last year the club’s coaches identified this event and put together a structured training plan to enable any member to take part. In the months leading up to the races, our members trained hard, showing great dedication and discipline, which resulted in a lot of great rewards on the day.

“The Festival of Running races were mainly on closed roads, with a section on the Newry-Portadown canal towpath and the Woodlands walk in Gilford. Participants in all three races finished with a warm reception in Portadown's lively People’s Park on a breezy but fresh Sunday morning.”

East Coast AC brought over 30 runners and a number of supporters to the Festival of Running. Photos: Ryan Maxwell

East Antrim 10k Times (including male/female category position) were as follows: Chris Davis - 39:09 (13th); Charlie Wilson - 39:49 PB (14th); Allyson O’Toole - 43:38 (4th); Iain Bailie - 51:15 (47th); Bernie Regan - 53:40 (24th); Sharon Kelly - 55:27 (32nd); Erica Mcallister - 56:50 (43rd); Lesley Robinson - 58:38 (60th); Sheila Hamill - 1:00:19 (69th); Sharon Jackson - 1:02:54 (82nd); Jemma Dougherty - 1:04:01 (87th); Doris Kirby - 1:04:21 (89th); Sally McKeown - 1:06:50 (97th); Fiona Swann - 1:09:48 (104th); Margaret Wilson - 1:13:23 (108th); Jennifer Lloyd -1:15:25 (112th); Donna Robertson - 1:18:58 (116th).

Half marathon times (including male/female category position): Trevor McRoberts - 1:25:00 (29th); Gavin McKay - 1:29:08 PB (44th); Conor Sheridan - 1:35:25 (65th); James Robinson - 1:38:02 (78th); Gary Mcneill - 1:40:15 (93rd); Brian Maltman - 1:43:55 (113th); Jo Harris - 1:52:57 (39th); Sarah McMillan - 2:00:47 (61st); David McWhirter - 2:03:01 (210th); Ian Russell - 2:04:39 (215th); D Russell - 2:06:17 (69th); Emma McKeown - 2:29:20 (100th); Valerie Lyttle - 2:29:20 (101st); Dawn Ralph - 2:29:21 (102nd).

East Antrim AC added: “A massive well done to all our athletes, coaches and supporters. Thank you to our friends at Portadown Running Club for their hospitality and making this a memorable day for our members.”

East Coast AC runners and supporters at Portadown.

Runners getting into their stride at the Portadown event.

Focused on the Festival of Running challenge.

Representing East Coast AC at the event in Portadown.

East Coast AC runners and supporters enjoying the event.

A 'memorable day' for East Antrim AC members.