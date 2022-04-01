Elite Athlete Club help to supports local talent in Lisburn area

The programme was launched by Lady Mary Peters to inspire young people to reach their potential in sport.

The Elite Athletes Club provides eligible athletes with free entry to the gym and swimming pool at council leisure facilities. The aim is to support athletes with their training by helping them fulfil their fitness and strength & conditioning goals.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme is open to those who can demonstrate their sporting success performing at Ulster, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Great Britain or county level. They must also reside within the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

Jimmy Walker, Chairman of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett, Vice Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Ellie Scott and Lady Mary Peters

Praising the Elite Athletes Club, Lady Mary Peters said: “It has been a challenge for many athletes to stay on course with their training throughout the pandemic. Opportunities such as the Elite Athlete Club, offered by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, will make a real difference to the development and progress of young people in their sport.

“It was a pleasure to meet both James Clark and Ellie Scott who have achieved amazing success in hockey and football. I look forward with excitement to hear of their sporting success throughout the rest of the sporting year.”

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee added: “I am delighted that the council can support the many talented sports people in our community who are performing at local, national and international level.

“I hope the Elite Athlete Club can support their training programme by offering free entry to our gyms and swimming pool at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex.

“Participants will now receive a Vitality card, which means they can book our facilities as often as they need throughout the year.

“I would like to thank Lady Mary Peters for helping to promote the programme. I know her Gold medal at Munich Summer Olympics in 1972 has inspired so many people over the years to reach the highest level in their sport.”

Jimmy Walker, Chairman of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh said, “I am delighted that Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh can work in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to develop sport in the area.