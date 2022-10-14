Excellent turn out for Captain's Day at Whitehead Tennis Club
Whitehead Tennis Club members were out in numbers for the recent Captain’s Day tournament.
Captain Les McKeating was pleased to welcome competitors on what turned out to be a beautiful sunny afternoon for the event.
A handicap system was introduced for the pairs which made for some very tight matches before the winners David McCarley and Lorna Rea edged the tournament by one point from runners up Alec Pennycook and Pamela Cowan.
Les later hosted tea and presented his prizes.