Excellent turn out for Captain's Day at Whitehead Tennis Club

Whitehead Tennis Club members were out in numbers for the recent Captain’s Day tournament.

2 hours ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 5:49pm

Captain Les McKeating was pleased to welcome competitors on what turned out to be a beautiful sunny afternoon for the event.

A handicap system was introduced for the pairs which made for some very tight matches before the winners David McCarley and Lorna Rea edged the tournament by one point from runners up Alec Pennycook and Pamela Cowan.

Winners David McCarley and Lorna Rea with club captain Les McKeating.

Les later hosted tea and presented his prizes.

Club captain Les McKeating with runners up Alec Pennycook and Pamela Cowan.