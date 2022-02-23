Exciting season ahead for Daniel Harper

Hillsborough's Daniel Harper, pictured far right, with his team-mates and garage crew. Daniel will be competing with factory support from BMW this season, with a fantastic 2022 race programme seeing him return to the Nürburgring Endurance Series as well as tackle the GT World Challenge Europe for the first time

After impressive performances over the last two seasons, BMW M Motorsport have chosen to retain Harper and team-mates Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen as part of the BMW Junior Team for a third year.

The team’s first two seasons have focused on competing at the world-famous Nürburgring Nordschleife, progressing up BMW’s ladder of cars to GT3 machinery and excelling last year with two stunning overall race victories in the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

Harper and company will continue to compete in the NES this year, remaining with Team RMG in a new BMW M4 GT3.

Hillsborough's Daniel Harper will be competing with factory support from BMW this season, with a fantastic 2022 race programme seeing him return to the Nürburgring Endurance Series as well as tackle the GT World Challenge Europe for the first time. Picture: Gruppe C Photography

They are set to tackle the first three events of the season in preparation for a challenge for victory in the Nürburgring 24 Hours race in May.

Alongside this, the trio will be making their debuts in the ultra-competitive GT World Challenge Europe, joining renowned outfit Rowe Racing for a campaign in the Endurance Cup.

They will visit iconic circuits across five countries; Imola, Paul Ricard, Spa-Francorchamps, Hockenheim and Barcelona.

Alongside four races ranging from three to nine hours in length, the crown jewel of the GT World Challenge Europe calendar comes with the Spa 24 hour race, widely recognised as the most prestigious GT3 event of the year.

It will be a busy season all round for Harper, as alongside the racing he will be part of the test team developing the new BMW M4 GT4 and M2 CS Racing, as well as conducting simulator testing for the M4 GT3 and the new LMDh prototype.

Daniel Harper: “I’m naturally very excited for the year alongside Max and Neil with the BMW Junior Team. The programme that BMW M Motorsport have put together for us is fantastic and will provide great opportunities to continue my development as a driver.

“It’s great to be back racing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife again to build on the experience gained over the last two years. We want to be competing for victory in the Nürburgring 24 Hours, and to be doing so with just the three of us sharing the car is another new challenge for us.

“The big news is joining the GTWC Endurance Cup with Rowe Racing. They are a top team and have enjoyed some great success with BMW in recent years, including winning the Nürburgring 24 Hours, so I’m delighted to be getting the opportunity to work with them.

“GTWC is the best platform for us to be showcasing our abilities as a team. We’ll have a sister car with three BMW factory drivers in, so that’s a great direct comparison for us. I’ve never visited any of the five circuits before either, so getting to learn those will be brilliant.