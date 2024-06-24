Fantastic week for the Dunbarton A team
On a notoriously tricky green, the locals battled well, winning by 22 shots and lifting a hard earned 5.5 points.
It was the two middle rinks that led their Gilford teammates to glory as Conor McCartan on rink two and Jack A Moffett on rink three skipped their quartets to excellent victories.
Jack finished with an impressive 16 shot success while Conor wasn’t far behind up 10.
DJ Wilson's four will be kicking themselves as they led for most of their game only to lose three shots on a measure on the last end to finish all square.
The only foursome to taste defeat was skipped by Barry Browne as they trailed by four shots at the close. Indeed only for a wonder bowl by the home skip on end 20 when lying five shots against, they could easily have nicked their point. Another tricky hurdle negotiated in their quest to retain their Senior Division One title.
Rink 1 D McElroy, R McMullan, A O’Keefe, Dj Wilson 19-19
Rink 2 D Jordan, S Trainor, J Moffett, C McCartan up 23-13
Rink 3 R McElroy, K Trainor, A Hughes, JA Moffett up 26-10
Rink 4 J Kidd, J Magennis, M Trainor, B Browne down 15-19
It was a battle of the top two in Gilford last Saturday as undefeated Dunbarton A hosted second placed Belmont and the hosts produced a magnificent performance.
Not only did they beat their nearest rivals by 31 shots, but even more importantly, they managed to chalk up all seven points. This was a statement win as the Gilford side showed that they are determined to regain their league title and their East Belfast rivals simply had no answer.
Right from the off there only seemed to be one winner as Dunbarton started well and never relinquished their lead throughout. As the game went on, the locals went from strength to strength, eventually winning on all four rinks.
Once again it was Jack A Moffett's four that led the way with a commanding display. Jack celebrated his 25th birthday with a thumping 17 shot victory. On the other three rinks the games were closer yet in the run in, none of them looked like losing. Barry Browne's men trailed by 2 with four ends remaining, but scores of 5,1,3 from ends 18-20 secured their point.
Conor McCartan's rink led by two shots with five ends remaining and guaranteed their win with scores of 1,3,1,1 from ends 17-20. The concession of a last end four resulted in an excellent four shot success. Meanwhile the last rink to finish was on rink one as Alan Paul's four recovered from an early 3-8 deficit to storm ahead 18-9 after 16 ends.
Despite losing the last five ends, the hosts managed the game well to win by three shots and a full house of points. A wonderful team performance.
Rink 1 D McElroy, R McMullan, Dj Wilson, A Paul up 18-15
Rink 2 J Kidd, J Magennis, M Trainor, B Browne up 24-17
Rink 3 D Jordan, S Trainor, J Moffett, C McCartan up 19-15
Rink 4 R McElroy, K Trainor, A Hughes, JA Moffett up 28-11
There are no games this coming week due to the Internationals taking place in Leamington Spa. The A team would like to wish Jack A Moffett, Ryan McElroy and new cap Aaron O'Keefe every success.
