Fantastic week for the Dunbarton A team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dunbarton A team produced another excellent midweek performance when they travelled to North Belfast to take on Salisbury.

On a notoriously tricky green, the locals battled well, winning by 22 shots and lifting a hard earned 5.5 points.

It was the two middle rinks that led their Gilford teammates to glory as Conor McCartan on rink two and Jack A Moffett on rink three skipped their quartets to excellent victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack finished with an impressive 16 shot success while Conor wasn’t far behind up 10.

Submit your story

DJ Wilson's four will be kicking themselves as they led for most of their game only to lose three shots on a measure on the last end to finish all square.

The only foursome to taste defeat was skipped by Barry Browne as they trailed by four shots at the close. Indeed only for a wonder bowl by the home skip on end 20 when lying five shots against, they could easily have nicked their point. Another tricky hurdle negotiated in their quest to retain their Senior Division One title.

Rink 1 D McElroy, R McMullan, A O’Keefe, Dj Wilson 19-19

Rink 2 D Jordan, S Trainor, J Moffett, C McCartan up 23-13

Rink 3 R McElroy, K Trainor, A Hughes, JA Moffett up 26-10

Rink 4 J Kidd, J Magennis, M Trainor, B Browne down 15-19

It was a battle of the top two in Gilford last Saturday as undefeated Dunbarton A hosted second placed Belmont and the hosts produced a magnificent performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did they beat their nearest rivals by 31 shots, but even more importantly, they managed to chalk up all seven points. This was a statement win as the Gilford side showed that they are determined to regain their league title and their East Belfast rivals simply had no answer.

Right from the off there only seemed to be one winner as Dunbarton started well and never relinquished their lead throughout. As the game went on, the locals went from strength to strength, eventually winning on all four rinks.

Once again it was Jack A Moffett's four that led the way with a commanding display. Jack celebrated his 25th birthday with a thumping 17 shot victory. On the other three rinks the games were closer yet in the run in, none of them looked like losing. Barry Browne's men trailed by 2 with four ends remaining, but scores of 5,1,3 from ends 18-20 secured their point.

Conor McCartan's rink led by two shots with five ends remaining and guaranteed their win with scores of 1,3,1,1 from ends 17-20. The concession of a last end four resulted in an excellent four shot success. Meanwhile the last rink to finish was on rink one as Alan Paul's four recovered from an early 3-8 deficit to storm ahead 18-9 after 16 ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite losing the last five ends, the hosts managed the game well to win by three shots and a full house of points. A wonderful team performance.

Rink 1 D McElroy, R McMullan, Dj Wilson, A Paul up 18-15

Rink 2 J Kidd, J Magennis, M Trainor, B Browne up 24-17

Rink 3 D Jordan, S Trainor, J Moffett, C McCartan up 19-15

Rink 4 R McElroy, K Trainor, A Hughes, JA Moffett up 28-11