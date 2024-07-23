First outing of Lurgan Bowling Club’s development team
The Lurgan side fielded nine bowlers, including two juniors, who had never played competitively before. They were not deterred in any way; while giving a very good account of themselves throughout which is not easy on an away green.
The home team won by 18 shots but it was a successful exercise for the visitors with Michael Bunting’s rink just losing out by a shot on the last end and Paul Henderson’s winning 15-12 in the 16-end match.
The day ended with the Enniskillen team and their ladies providing a beautiful afternoon tea for which the Lurgan side for most thankful.
After the customary joint photograph was taken the Lurgan team headed home having learnt a lot on the day in preparation for the next friendly at home to 58th Old Boys on Friday evening, 9th August.
