First outing of Lurgan Bowling Club’s development team

Lurgan Bowling Club’s Development Team enjoyed their first outing for a friendly with Enniskillen, who play in Border Counties League, on Monday aftrernoon15th July. The long journey was well worthwhile with the home team giving our team a great welcome before the match started.

The Lurgan side fielded nine bowlers, including two juniors, who had never played competitively before. They were not deterred in any way; while giving a very good account of themselves throughout which is not easy on an away green.

The home team won by 18 shots but it was a successful exercise for the visitors with Michael Bunting’s rink just losing out by a shot on the last end and Paul Henderson’s winning 15-12 in the 16-end match.

The day ended with the Enniskillen team and their ladies providing a beautiful afternoon tea for which the Lurgan side for most thankful.