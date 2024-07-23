First outing of Lurgan Bowling Club’s development team

By Melvyn HamiltonContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Lurgan Bowling Club’s Development Team enjoyed their first outing for a friendly with Enniskillen, who play in Border Counties League, on Monday aftrernoon15th July. The long journey was well worthwhile with the home team giving our team a great welcome before the match started.

The Lurgan side fielded nine bowlers, including two juniors, who had never played competitively before. They were not deterred in any way; while giving a very good account of themselves throughout which is not easy on an away green.

The home team won by 18 shots but it was a successful exercise for the visitors with Michael Bunting’s rink just losing out by a shot on the last end and Paul Henderson’s winning 15-12 in the 16-end match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day ended with the Enniskillen team and their ladies providing a beautiful afternoon tea for which the Lurgan side for most thankful.

After the customary joint photograph was taken the Lurgan team headed home having learnt a lot on the day in preparation for the next friendly at home to 58th Old Boys on Friday evening, 9th August.

Related topics:Enniskillen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.