Flahavan’s Cross Country League final brings ‘oat’ of this world performances

Taking place at Mallusk Playing Fields on Friday February 28, competitors took part in the individual girls’ and boys’ races with Sadhbh Callan from Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton, and Harry McVeigh from Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, Castlewellan, racing to victory.

Almost 300 young athletes from across Northern Ireland competed at the final, with the top performing 20 boys and top 20 girls earning a place in the esteemed Flahavan’s Athletics NI Junior Endurance Squad. As squad members, the rising stars will benefit from year-round training sessions, helping to develop their skills and enhance their future athletic careers.

This year’s league hosted an impressive turnout, with more than 7790 competitors from 552 schools taking part across the 2024-2025 season. Supporting the league this year as Flahavan’s and Athletics NI ambassador was County Antrim athlete, Callum Baird who was on hand to witness the live action at the final. Accumulating points across each of the rounds, St John’s Primary School, Moy, was crowned the best-performing boys’ school, with Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton, taking home the title for best-performing girls’ school. The winning schools will now receive a visit from Callum, who will meet and celebrate with the young athletes following their outstanding achievements.

Congratulating the athletes at the final, Callum said: "This year’s league was an incredible display of talent and determination. Every young athlete who participated has shown true dedication, and they should be immensely proud of their achievements.

“I see so much of myself in these competitors, and I have no doubt that we’ll see many of these runners making headlines in the future, given the exceptional talent on display throughout this year’s league."

Marking the 14th consecutive year of the Flahavan’s partnership, the league continues to champion young athletes in the early stages of their career, whilst educating them on the importance of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Alice Quirke, Brand Manager for Flahavan’s, added: "We’re incredibly proud to have supported this fantastic event for the past 14 years. Every year, we’re amazed by the level of talent and enthusiasm from the pupils who take part. We hope all the young athletes feel proud of what they’ve achieved in this year’s league."

"Maintaining a nutritious diet is essential for young athletes, especially as they train and compete. Fuelling their bodies properly allows them to perform at their best. Congratulations to this year’s champions, Sadhbh and Harry, and to everyone who took part. Reaching the final is a massive achievement, and we wish them all the best as they continue in their sporting journeys."

For more information on Flahavan’s oat-based products and recipes to fuel your training, follow @Flahavans on Facebook and Instagram.

1 . Contributed Alice Rafferty from St Joseph’s PS, Galbally crosses the finish line in second place in the girls’ final of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League at Mallusk Playing Fields. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed (L-R) The top three finalists in the Boys’ Race at the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League, pictured with Flahavan’s and Athletics NI ambassador Callum Baird: Euan Kelly from Academy Primary School, Saintfield (2nd place), Harry McVeigh from Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, Castlewellan, (1st place), and Tomas McCloskey from Faughanvale Primary School, Eglinton (3rd place). Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The 2024-25 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League came to a close as pupils from across Northern Ireland sprinted to the finish line at the league final at Mallusk Playing Fields. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed (L-R) The top three boys and the top three girls from the final race at the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League, pictured with Flahavan’s and Athletics NI ambassador Callum Baird. Euan Kelly from Academy Primary School, Saintfield with Alice Rafferty from St Joseph’s PS, Galbally (2nd place), Harry McVeigh from Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, Castlewellan, with Sadhbh Callan from Broadbridge Primary School, Eglinton (1st place), and Tomas McCloskey from Faughanvale Primary School, Eglinton and Laura Biel from Loughview Integrated Primary School, Belfast (3rd place). Photo: Submitted