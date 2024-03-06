10-man Banbridge Town romp to 'one of best wins yet' for boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BANBRIDGE TOWN 4

WARRENPOINT 1

There was one change to the previous Saturday’s line up, Conor Downey coming in for the unavailable Eoin Lundy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His reaction to this incident resulted in a yellow card for Town defender, Andy Martin. He picked up a second just after the break, but 10-man Town still went on to win. Pictures: Colin Lavery.

Town started strongly, dominating possession and stretching the visitors’ defence. After only 10 minutes they went ahead, following great work by Matty Taylor on the right, crossing from the byline into the middle where Stephen McCavitt, having lost his marker, had a free header which gave the keeper no chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town didn’t let the intensity drop with the defence solid and the midfield of Taylor, Downey and McNally in control.

Town’s second duly came on the half hour, McCavitt running on to a through ball, slipping it past the keeper and slotting home into the empty net.

Warrenpoint pushed hard to get back into the game, but without causing Town too many problems. Frustrations started to show as the visitors picked up two yellows for some robust challenges.

After a double on Saturday, Stephen McCavitt is PIL player of the week.

Another foul on McCavitt six minutes into the second half resulted in a free kick halfway into the visitors’ half on the right. Conor Curran stepped up and his well struck effort beat the keeper at the near post to put Town three up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visitors were given a lifeline on 56 minutes when Town were reduced to 10 men, Andy Martin harshly shown a second yellow. Manager Mark Kerr reshuffled his team, Benji McKeown coming on with McNally making way. Within five minutes, Warrenpoint pulled a goal back, some neat passing on the left resulting in a cross into the middle which was driven low goalward and went in off the post. Town didn’t wilt and still looked the better team. The visitors made four changes but had nothing to show for it.

Shearer replaced Stephen McCavitt with 20 minutes to go, his contribution applauded by the Town faithful as he left the pitch. Just into injury time Town scored their fourth, another great cross from Taylor blasted into the roof of the net by Reece Doyle. In a final change Healy came on for the final minutes.

This was another great team performance from the Town players who have put the last few weeks’ disappointing results behind them in emphatic style over the past fortnight.

Town players celebrate with manager Mark Kerr.

Boss Kerr said of the Point victory: “It was excellent, backing up last week's performance; virtually a carbon copy, took our chances well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All the lads were top notch. We played the last 35-40 minutes with 10 men. We had two red cards earlier in the season that cost us both games. But on Saturday the lads really stood up and were counted and that was nice to see."

Was it his best win as Town boss since taking over in the summer? “Rathfriland away was a good win, but it's certainly up there because they turned us over five earlier on in the season. I know they've had a few changes, and they've had to do a few things differently, cutting their cloth accordingly. But they still have Jim O'Hanlon, a quality player, and others.”

Town have no game this weekend; the next fixture an away trip to Coagh United on March 16.Town Reserves – free last week – are at home this Saturday v Tandragee Rovers, 2.15pm.

Town U17s were 4-3 winners away to Armagh City in the Euro Electrix Mid-Ulster Cup quarter-finals, with goals for Taylor Gray (2), Rio Thornton and Matthew Grimes.