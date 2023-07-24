Register
12 photos from SuperCup NI Minor Boys clash between Dungannon and Larne

The SuperCup NI 40th anniversary tournament saw Dungannon United Youth and Larne meet in the Boys Minor section.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 21:53 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 22:06 BST

The Group C game at Broughshane was a close encounter with the Co Tyrone team defeating the Inver team 2-1.

Here are 12 photos from the exciting game which was played this on Monday (July 24)).

The Larne team who faced Dungannon in the Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane.

1. Anniversary Tournament

The Larne team who faced Dungannon in the Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane. Photo: Brian Little/PressEye

The Dungannon United Youth team for Monday's Boys Minor Group C match v Larne at Broughshane.

2. Anniversary Tournament

The Dungannon United Youth team for Monday's Boys Minor Group C match v Larne at Broughshane. Photo: Brian Little/PressEye

Dungannon United Youth's Estefanio Conceicao and Larne's Ryan Millar during Monday's Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane.

3. Anniversary Tournament

Dungannon United Youth's Estefanio Conceicao and Larne's Ryan Millar during Monday's Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane. Photo: Brian Little/PressEye

Dungannon United Youth's Oisin Ward and Jay Trimble challenge Larne's Corey Ramsey during Monday's Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane.

4. Anniversary Tournament

Dungannon United Youth's Oisin Ward and Jay Trimble challenge Larne's Corey Ramsey during Monday's Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane. Photo: Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

