12 photos from SuperCup NI Minor Boys clash between Dungannon and Larne

The SuperCup NI 40th anniversary tournament saw Dungannon United Youth and Larne meet in the Boys Minor section.
The Group C game at Broughshane was a close encounter with the Co Tyrone team defeating the Inver team 2-1.
Here are 12 photos from the exciting game which was played this on Monday (July 24)).
1. Anniversary Tournament
The Larne team who faced Dungannon in the Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane. Photo: Brian Little/PressEye
2. Anniversary Tournament
The Dungannon United Youth team for Monday's Boys Minor Group C match v Larne at Broughshane. Photo: Brian Little/PressEye
3. Anniversary Tournament
Dungannon United Youth's Estefanio Conceicao and Larne's Ryan Millar during Monday's Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane. Photo: Brian Little/PressEye
4. Anniversary Tournament
Dungannon United Youth's Oisin Ward and Jay Trimble challenge Larne's Corey Ramsey during Monday's Boys Minor Group C match at Broughshane. Photo: Picture by Brian Little/PressEye