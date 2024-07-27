16 fab photos as Shamrock Park hosts ‘We Are Ports Community Fun Day’

There was also an opportunity to meet the players at the annual event with Portadown FC hosting Ballinamallard.
Photographer Tony Hendron captured the spirit of the occasion in these 16 photos.
1. Fun Day
Portadown player, Jack Duncan pictured with some fans at the fun day. Included, from left, are Miley May, Rhys Black, Jacob Dennison and Jack Lyttle. PT30-203.Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Fun Day
Enjoying the Portadown FC fun day on Saturday are Will Myerscough (8) and Zach Allen. PT30-200.Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Fun Day
Enjoying the Rock 'n' Roll combat attraction at the Portadown FC fun day are, Austin Wright, left, and Nathan Proctor. PT30-204.Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Fun Day
Rhianne, wife of Portadown player Ross Redman, pictured with their children, Ruby (3) and Rhea (8 months). PT30-209.Photo: TONY HENDRON
