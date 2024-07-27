16 fab photos as Shamrock Park hosts ‘We Are Ports Community Fun Day’

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2024, 20:17 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2024, 20:58 BST
A feast of family entertainment was served up at the ‘We Are Ports Community Fun Day’ at Shamrock Park on Saturday, July 27.

There was also an opportunity to meet the players at the annual event with Portadown FC hosting Ballinamallard.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured the spirit of the occasion in these 16 photos.

Portadown player, Jack Duncan pictured with some fans at the fun day. Included, from left, are Miley May, Rhys Black, Jacob Dennison and Jack Lyttle. PT30-203.Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the Portadown FC fun day on Saturday are Will Myerscough (8) and Zach Allen. PT30-200.Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the Rock 'n' Roll combat attraction at the Portadown FC fun day are, Austin Wright, left, and Nathan Proctor. PT30-204.Photo: TONY HENDRON

Rhianne, wife of Portadown player Ross Redman, pictured with their children, Ruby (3) and Rhea (8 months). PT30-209.Photo: TONY HENDRON

