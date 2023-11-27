21 great photos of big nights for Larne Man United Supporters’ Club 2007-2009
Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder goal at the weekend for Manchester United has been the talk of the footballing world including Larne where the Red Devils enjoy keen support.
Back in 2008 and 2009 two closer to home heroes were the toast of the town when they attended dinners hosted by Larne branch of the Manchester United United Supporters’ Club.
Former Northern Ireland and Old Trafford star Sammy McIlroy and team-mate and ex-Republic of Ireland striker Frank Stapleton were guests of honour in 2009 and 2008 respectively.
Here are photos from both occasions and a number from 2007 to bring back happy memories.
