21 great photos of big nights for Larne Man United Supporters’ Club 2007-2009

Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder goal at the weekend for Manchester United has been the talk of the footballing world including Larne where the Red Devils enjoy keen support.

Back in 2008 and 2009 two closer to home heroes were the toast of the town when they attended dinners hosted by Larne branch of the Manchester United United Supporters’ Club.

Former Northern Ireland and Old Trafford star Sammy McIlroy and team-mate and ex-Republic of Ireland striker Frank Stapleton were guests of honour in 2009 and 2008 respectively.

Here are photos from both occasions and a number from 2007 to bring back happy memories.

1 . Fan Zone Bobbie Haveron, Maria Stephens and Karen Hylands with former Manchester United striker Frank Stapleton at the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in 2008 Photo: Peter Rippon

2 . Fan Zone John and Raymond Hylands with Frank Stapleton at the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in the Masonic Centre in 2008. Photo: Peter Rippon

3 . Fan Zone Special guest at the Larne branch of the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in 2009 was Sammy McIlroy pictured here with members of the committee. Photo: Peter Rippon