Beverley and Michael Gingles, Joan and Paul Graham and Shirley and James Hunter pictured at the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in the Larne Masonic Centre in 2008Beverley and Michael Gingles, Joan and Paul Graham and Shirley and James Hunter pictured at the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in the Larne Masonic Centre in 2008
21 great photos of big nights for Larne Man United Supporters’ Club 2007-2009

Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder goal at the weekend for Manchester United has been the talk of the footballing world including Larne where the Red Devils enjoy keen support.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Nov 2023, 19:03 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 19:14 GMT

Back in 2008 and 2009 two closer to home heroes were the toast of the town when they attended dinners hosted by Larne branch of the Manchester United United Supporters’ Club.

Former Northern Ireland and Old Trafford star Sammy McIlroy and team-mate and ex-Republic of Ireland striker Frank Stapleton were guests of honour in 2009 and 2008 respectively.

Here are photos from both occasions and a number from 2007 to bring back happy memories.

Bobbie Haveron, Maria Stephens and Karen Hylands with former Manchester United striker Frank Stapleton at the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in 2008

Bobbie Haveron, Maria Stephens and Karen Hylands with former Manchester United striker Frank Stapleton at the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in 2008 Photo: Peter Rippon

John and Raymond Hylands with Frank Stapleton at the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in the Masonic Centre in 2008.

John and Raymond Hylands with Frank Stapleton at the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in the Masonic Centre in 2008. Photo: Peter Rippon

Special guest at the Larne branch of the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in 2009 was Sammy McIlroy pictured here with members of the committee.

Special guest at the Larne branch of the Manchester United Supporters' Club dinner in 2009 was Sammy McIlroy pictured here with members of the committee. Photo: Peter Rippon

A trip down memory lane for these fans pictured at the 2008 function hosted by Larne branch of the Manchester United Supporters' Club.

A trip down memory lane for these fans pictured at the 2008 function hosted by Larne branch of the Manchester United Supporters' Club. Photo: Peter Rippon

