30 photos from SuperCup NI games with Coleraine, Portstewart, Glenavon and Antrim
There was a plenty of host area interest in today’s (Tuesday’s) SuperCup NI fixtures with both Coleraine and Portstewart among the sides in action.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:31 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:14 BST
Coleraine and Kilmarnock served up a 3-3 thriller in their Boys Minor Group B clash at Broughshane. At The Heights, Coleraine, the Glenavon v Portstewart encounter in the same group finished 2-2.
Meanwhile, Antrim defeated Donegal 3-1 in the Group C Boys Junior match at Scroggy Road, Limavady.
Here are 30 photos from the games as the tournament marks its 40th anniversary.
Page 1 of 8