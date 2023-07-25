Register
30 photos from SuperCup NI games with Coleraine, Portstewart, Glenavon and Antrim

There was a plenty of host area interest in today’s (Tuesday’s) SuperCup NI fixtures with both Coleraine and Portstewart among the sides in action.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:31 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:14 BST

Coleraine and Kilmarnock served up a 3-3 thriller in their Boys Minor Group B clash at Broughshane. At The Heights, Coleraine, the Glenavon v Portstewart encounter in the same group finished 2-2.

Meanwhile, Antrim defeated Donegal 3-1 in the Group C Boys Junior match at Scroggy Road, Limavady.

Here are 30 photos from the games as the tournament marks its 40th anniversary.

Action from Tuesday's game between Glenavon and Portstewart, at The Heights, Coleraine.

1. Anniversary Tournament

Action from Tuesday's game between Glenavon and Portstewart, at The Heights, Coleraine. Photo: Phil Magowan

Glenavon’s Dale Rowan with Portstewart’s Zach Parkhill.

2. Anniversary Tournament

Glenavon’s Dale Rowan with Portstewart’s Zach Parkhill. Photo: Phil Magowan

Glenavon’s Levi Armstrong and Portstewart’s Liam Wilson.

3. Anniversary Tournament

Glenavon’s Levi Armstrong and Portstewart’s Liam Wilson. Photo: Phil Magowan

Coleraine's Kealan McAtamney and Kilmarnock's Freddie Lucas during Tuesday's Boys Minor Group B match.

4. Anniversary Tournament

Coleraine's Kealan McAtamney and Kilmarnock's Freddie Lucas during Tuesday's Boys Minor Group B match. Photo: Brian Little/PressEye

