Everyone associated with Larne Football Club celebrated winning the first top-flight Irish League title in the team’s 134-year history last month and earning the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League qualifying first round.
Tiernan Lynch’s charges defeated Crusaders 2-0 on April 14 to claim the title, before being presented with the silverware in front of their home support on April 21.
Here, the Larne Times looks at the squad who made history and brought the Gibson Cup to Inver Park.
Scottish goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson was integral to Larne's success over the 2022/23 campaign, conceding only 19 goals. Photo: Contributed
Defender Shaun Want moved to Inver Park in August 2022 following his departure from Hamilton Accies. The 26-year-old had been due to see his deal at the club expire this summer, but he has sealed a new two-year contract. Photo: Contributed
Dublin native Graham Kelly signd for Larne in the summer of 2018. The defender has represented his country at under-18 and under-19 level. He has played for English sides Sheffield United, Stalybridge Celtic, Port Vale, Bradford Park Avenue and Southport. Photo: Contributed
Former Ballymena and Linfield defender Albert Watson signed for Larne in 2019. The Belfast native made his last appearance for Tiernan Lynch's side in the final game of the season against Coleraine, captaining the side at The Showgrounds. While he will no longer be part of Lynch’s playing squad, the 37-year-old will remain involved as U16 Head Coach within the Professional Development Phase of the academy set-up. Photo: Contributed