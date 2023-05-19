4 . Irish League champions

Former Ballymena and Linfield defender Albert Watson signed for Larne in 2019. The Belfast native made his last appearance for Tiernan Lynch's side in the final game of the season against Coleraine, captaining the side at The Showgrounds. While he will no longer be part of Lynch’s playing squad, the 37-year-old will remain involved as U16 Head Coach within the Professional Development Phase of the academy set-up. Photo: Contributed