All the action in the Carnbane League and Mid-Ulster Shield​

​​MID-ULSTER SHIELD – QUARTER FINALS

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Celts through while Villa fall

​

Armagh City U21s 0 Newry Celtic 1

James Boyd, pictured in league action for Greenfield, scored against Ashgrove on Saturday.

Newry Celtic made it through to the Mid-Ulster Shield semi-finals with a narrow victory on the road against Armagh City U21s.

The sides were locked in a scoreless draw at half-time and as neither side could find the net it looked like extra time was on the cards. But Ryan Fearon was the Celtic hero on the day with the only goal of the game on 70 minutes to see the Hoops through to the semi.

​

Glenavy FC 2 Villa Rovers 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While holders Cleary Celtic were the other Carnbane side to reach the semi-final (match report p52-53), Villa Rovers weren’t so lucky at Glenavy where they lost by a goal.

After a scoreless first half, the home team opened the scoring with a goal from Michael Johnson at the start of the second. Aodhan Conlon equalised on 68 minutes but it wasn’t enough for Villa, as Alan McDonald scored the winner six minutes later.

​

PREMIER DIVISION

​

Rovers top the pile

​

Camlough Rovers 3 Ballyholland 1

Camlough Rovers leapfrogged Newry Celtic to the top of the Premier Division table, with a 3-1 victory over Ballyholland on Saturday, while the Hoops were in Mid-Ulster Shield action.

A hat-trick from Kane Rossiter got the job done for Rovers after James Kearns opened the scoring for Ballyholland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossiter scored his first to level before the break and he put his side into a 2-1 lead from the penalty spot on 50 minutes.

Ballyholland had no answer and Rossiter completed his hat-trick two minutes before the 90.

​

Rossowen FC 3 Archview United 0

Rossowen got the better of Archview United on Saturday with three goals and a clean sheet in Kilbroney Park – albeit one of those a gift.

Ben Lynch nabbed the first 16 minutes in and it remained 1-0 at the half-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossowen were awarded a spot kick early in the second half and Richie Reynolds duly converted.

Archview could find no answer apart from an unfortunate own goal from Lorcan Cunningham that finished the match 3-0.

​

DIVISION 1

​

Greenfield remain at the summit

​

Ashgrove Rovers 3 Greenfield Park 4

Despite scoring three goals on Saturday, it wasn’t enough for Ashgrove Rovers, as Greenfield Park stuck four in the net to claim all three points and remain at the top of the Division 1 table.

Jordan Pinnington got Rovers off to a good start with the opening goal just seven minutes from kick-off. But before there were 30 minutes on the clock Greenfield led 3-1 with goals from Tiarnan Ryan, Gary Fitzmaurice and James Boyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turlough Hunter replied before the break to make it 3-2 and the same player levelled proceedings at the start of the second half.

Greenfield missed the winner from the penalty spot on 85 minutes but Ben Cafolla found it in stoppage time.

​

Cartwheel United 0 Lisdrum FC 4

Lisdrum put four unanswered goals past Cartwheel on Saturday – a confidence-boosting win for the team that sit second from bottom in the table.

Ronan Quinn scored the first at the end of the opening half and after the break further goals from Paul Cunningham, Rory Carroll and Shea McArdle sealed the emphatic victory.

​

Parkview 2 Orchard United 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spoils were shared in Artie Green Park on Saturday where Parkview and Orchard United scored two goals apiece.

Parkview drew first blood with the opener in the eighth minute but Dylan Smyth and Sean Gorman replied to give Orchard a 2-1 lead at the break.

The second Parkview goal arrived on the hour mark however and it remained 2-2 at the full-time whistle.

​

Rockview 2 Mayobridge 5

There were seven goals scored on Saturday between Rockview and Mayobridge but it was the latter who won with five.

Four of those goals came off the boot of Conor Garvey who was the hero of the day for the Bridge.